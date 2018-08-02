5 Ways Finn Balor's Career Has Been Negatively Affected

What has happened Finn Balor?

It's no secret that WWE hasn't done the best job with many NXT superstars on the main roster, but no one seems to have it quite as bad as Finn Balor. In fact, while NXT would focus on his charisma and underdog like nature, the main roster has severely underutilised him

With that being said and WWE failing to book Balor how they should, here are five not-so-good things that WWE has done to Finn Balor on the main roster. As a rule, this won't focus on the matches that he was put in, but on the result of such matches and what the company has done with him storyline wise since coming to the main roster.

#5 Not having him appear at WrestleMania 33.

Finn Balor should have appeared at WrestleMania 33!

WWE has made a lot of bad decision regarding Finn Balor, but one of the worst had to be the decision not to have him appear at WrestleMania 33. In fact, with Seth Rollins facing Triple H in an unsanctioned match at the grandest stage of them all, it would have made all the sense in the world for Balor to make the save at one point in the match.

In the end, it would have been a great way to reestablish him on the main roster and would have given him a needed bust of momentum moving forward. Unfortunately for Balor fans, The Demon King was instead relegated to making a surprise turn in the main event the next night on Raw and was largely forgotten about after that.

