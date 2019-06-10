5 Things WWE must do after Super ShowDown

Are Seth Rollins's days as Universal champion numbered?

WWE put on a hell of a spectacle at Super Showdown this past Friday and while the event did a lot to get the WWE Universe excited about the future, it also left the company with a lot of things they must do going forward. Of course, this is the issue with every pay per view since now each respective storyline must move forward, but it seems like there's a lot more work to do than usual after Friday's show in Saudi Arabia.

Now, that's not a bad thing, especially after blockbuster matches like Finn Balor versus Andrade, Randy Orton versus Triple H and an absolute thriller between Seth Rollins and Baron Corbin, but now WWE must decide what's next. Unfortunately for the company, however, they must do so when the critique of the product is at an all-time high.

With that being said, and Super ShowDown now in the books, here are five things WWE must do after the star-studded event. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us what you think WWE needs to do following their big show in Saudi Arabia.

#5 Give Roman Reigns a big win

Roman Reigns needs a big win after super showdown.

Roman Reigns came up short against Shane McMahon at Super ShowDown and although a lot of that had to do with a last-second Claymore from Drew McIntyre with the referee's back turned, Reigns still needs to get his heat back after taking a loss like that. In fact, if WWE doesn't do anything about Reigns' humiliating loss, it could end up coming back to bite them and ruining any progress they made with Reigns.

With that in mind, Reigns needs a big win and a decisive one at that. Whether that comes at Stomping Grounds in his match against Drew McIntyre or in the weeks leading up to the pay per view, it remains to be seen, but the company can't treat their top star like this. Beyond that, they can't treat a star that is this polarizing and this critiqued by fans like this.

In the end, Reigns needs a statement victory and he needs one fast. Maybe WWE will give it to him on SmackDown Live by having him destroy McMahon in a rematch or maybe he gets his hands on McIntyre a bit earlier and lays him out cold. Either way, a big win is needed for the Big Dog if he is going to be taken seriously going forward.

