5 things WWE must do to make the New Era even better

How can Vince McMahon and WWE make The New Era even better?

The new era has begun in WWE, and while not every single decision the company has made is worthy of praise, a lot of them actually are. In fact, this is probably the first time in months that the positives outweigh the negatives and that's a big deal for a company that was in the slumps just a few short months ago.

Maybe some of that has to do with WrestleMania season right around the corner and maybe it's due to the fact that their alternatives are gaining traction, but WWE has made a lot of changes for the better. Furthermore, they are making decisions that actually are what fans want and not just what they thought was best for business

With that being said and the new era still in its early days, what can WWE do to make things even better than what they already are. Of course, that might sound impossible to do, especially with all the great moments fans have seen so far. Here are at least five things they can do to take things to the next level.

#6 Highlight Randy Orton's sinister nature

Can Randy Orton get any more badass than what he already is?

WWE is on to something with their current incarnation of Randy Orton and it's surprising that they haven't capitalized on it yet. In fact, WWE has seemingly pumped the brakes on Orton's sinister nature over the last couple of weeks, which has been disappointing to watch after what he did to Jeff Hardy, Rey Mysterio and Tye Dillinger.

It honestly felt like WWE was going somewhere with all of it, but they haven't really followed up on that storyline in quite some time. Not only is that disappointing due to the brutal segments involving Orton having a Ruthless Aggression era feel to them, it was also fun to see Orton act them out so well.

It almost like WWE told Orton to channel his anger into this new character and they ran with. Unfortunately for WWE and Orton, they haven't again followed up on it and that's probably what they need to do moving forward. At least that way, WWE is at least giving fans what they want and creating an unpredictable feel in the meantime.

