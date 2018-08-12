5 Ways Dean Ambrose Could Return to the WWE

Liam Hoofe FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 7.05K // 12 Aug 2018, 02:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Dean Ambrose is expected to return to the WWE very soon

Former WWE champion, Dean Ambrose, has been off television for what feels like an eternity. The former Shield member picked up an injury at the end of 2017 and fans have been eagerly awaiting his return ever since.

Recent reports suggest that Ambrose could finally return to our screens at this year's SummerSlam, and if that is the case, then he can expect to receive one of the biggest pops of the night.

Ambrose is one of the most popular superstars in the WWE but he was beginning to lose a lot of momentum before he picked up his injury. Since returning to Raw in mid-2017, the Lunatic Fringe had not been seen anywhere near the main-event scene and was getting by on Shield nostalgia and very little else.

Ambrose's upcoming return presents the company with the opportunity to do something different with the character, and finally establish him as a top competitor in the WWE. Let's take a look at five ways the WWE could handle Dean Ambrose's impending return.

#1 Attack Seth Rollins

Ambrose and Rollins have a very long history together

The most popular theory surrounding Dean Ambrose's return to the WWE is that the former Shield member will turn heel on his tag-team partner, Seth Rollins.

It was a year ago at SummerSlam that Ambrose and Rollins reunited to win the WWE tag-team titles, and most fans believe that the WWE's original intention was for Ambrose to turn on Rollins and for the two to square off at WrestleMania.

Rollins and Ambrose have faced off plenty of times in the past, working an extended program throughout 2015, but the dynamic would be much different second time with the face/heel roles reversed.

Seth Rollins is set to face Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam, and if he recaptures his Intercontinental title, then a post-match attack from Ambrose could be a very real possibility. Failing that, Ambrose could even briefly team back up with Rollins, only to turn on him in the coming months.

1 / 5 NEXT