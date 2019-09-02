5 ways WWE can capitalize on Sasha Banks' momentum

How can WWE capitalize off of Sasha Banks and her momentum?

The Boss is back and better than ever!

Between her surprise heel turn on Natalya on Raw, to her big win over The Queen of Hearts one week later, it's obvious that Sasha Banks is going places. Furthermore, the reset that the company has done on her character was desperately needed, and will only ensure that she reaches the top of the division.

What happens next though? Beyond all that, what effect will she have on the rest of the division as time goes on?

Of course, it's impossible to know exactly what WWE has planned, especially since the company hasn't made anything concrete yet, but there is such a thing as an educated guess.

With that being said, and with Sasha Banks being white-hot right now, here are five ways WWE can capitalize on The Boss. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us what you think WWE should do with arguably their biggest commodity at the moment.

#5 Hell in a cell match

It would be genius for WWE to put Sasha Banks in the cell again!

Sasha Banks is the most despised heel in The Women's division right now, and her intenddr feud with Natalya and Becky Lynch only makes the idea of a Hell in a Cell match that much more attractive. Not only would it be a great way to capitalize on Banks's new heel character, but it would also work to give the women's division a marquee match-up at Hell in a Cell.

Think about it. There are few feuds in today's WWE that are worthy of a Hell in a Cell stipulation, but Banks versus Natalya is quickly reaching that potential. In fact, between her scathing promo at the start of Monday Night Raw last week and her dominant win over Natalya later in the night, it might be a great way to cap off this rivalry.

