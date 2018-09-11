Five Wrestlers Who Left TNA for WWE

Several former Impact stars have made a name for themselves in the WWE

It has been an on-going joke in the wrestling world than when a wrestler leaves the WWE, they will re-appear a few weeks later in the Impact Zone under an ever so slightly different name.

For much of the 2000's, most ex WWE stars would make an appearance in TNA/Impact at some point in their post-WWE-career, and while some would find success, many of them would quickly fade into obscurity.

It was a rarity, however, that the WWE would chase TNA stars. The company have always liked to focus on homegrown talent, which has been something that has kept them so far ahead of the competition for years.

The company has changed its recruitment policy in recent years, however, and we have seen several major stars jump ship from TNA to the WWE since the turn of the decade.

While a lot of stars have failed when they have made the switch to the WWE, several have gone on to be massive stars for the company. Let's take a look at five such stars.

#5 Eric Young

Eric Young and Sanity made an impact in NXT

While the early signs for Eric Young's Sanity stable are not looking too good on SmackDown, most wrestling fans believe that the group have the talent to get over as one of the top acts in the WWE's tag-team division.

A big reason for this is the previous success of their ring-leader, Eric Young. Young is considered a 'TNA original' and is one of the most successful stars in the company's history.

Booked, rather transparently, as the company's equivalent of Daniel Bryan during his later years with the brand, Young finally captured the world title in 2014, becoming one of the company's most popular stars in the process.

Young's success would later capture the attention of the WWE and he would leave Impact in March 2016, making his NXT debut just a few months later.

