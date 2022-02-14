5 WWE dream matches for Mickie James if she crosses the 'forbidden door' again

On January 29, Mickie James did something that no fan thought they would ever see on WWE programming. Mickie entered the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match as an IMPACT Wrestling performer, carrying the IMPACT Knockouts World Championship.

It was a very rare occasion for Vince McMahon, allowing a performer from outside of his company to come in and compete, and bring their championship with them. It opened a lot of eyes and got a lot of fans interested to see where it could all lead.

Of course, outside of WWE, the "forbidden door" has been opened. Promotions such as AEW, IMPACT Wrestling, NWA and New Japan Pro-Wrestling have all collaborated to share their talent in some capacities. It initially saw AEW World Champion Kenny Omega appear on IMPACT Wrestling, winning their world title as well. It ultimately opened up a world of possibilities.

For Mickie James, it was a shot at redemption for how the company treated her when they released from her contract during the Covid-19 pandemic. WWE decided to send Mickie her remaining belongings in a trash bag to her home, which rightly was called out as a sign of disrespect.

Ultimately, WWE apologized, and internally, a handful of changes were made inside WWE, specifically with the talent relations department. Mickie, on the other hand, found a new home back with IMPACT Wrestling and eventually became their Knockouts World Champion, defeating then-champion Deonna Purrazzo at Bound for Glory 2021.

Now, fans are speculating whether Mickie will make another appearance for WWE in the future, especially with WrestleMania looming closer. There are still plenty of dream matches left for her in the promotion, and those most certainly need to be had.

That being said, let's take a look at five WWE dream matches for Mickie James if she passes through the 'forbidden door' again.

#5 Mickie James vs. Liv Morgan

Speaking with Sportskeeda a few weeks ago, Liv Morgan named Mickie James as an opponent that she would love to face one-on-one in the future. She said:

"I will go anywhere and everywhere. That'd be a dream of mine. I want to wrestle everyone. I want to wrestle legitimately everyone. I'd love to wrestle Mickie James."

If Mickie was to return to WWE once again to kick open the "forbidden door," a first time ever one-on-one match against Liv should happen. Liv has been ultra-impressive for a long time now. She would be able to put on a high-quality match with the country singing legend, who'd be able to test herself against the young star.

If the bout were to happen, it would slot perfectly into a premium live event card, and would allow both competitors to excel.

