5 WWE NXT 2.0 Superstars who could be added to the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble match

The upcoming 35th annual WWE Royal Rumble is set to take place on Saturday, January 29, 2022. It will be the first Royal Rumble takes place in front of the WWE Universe since 2020.

The winner of the traditional 30-Man over-the-rope battle advances to WrestleMania to challenge for their respective brands world title.

Andrew Zarian @AndrewZarian



The building capacity is 66,965.



The expectation is for Mania, SummerSlam, and Royal Rumble to be major stadium shows.



In recent years, NXT Superstars have entered the match. Last year saw Damian Priest enter whilst still performing on NXT. The year before that, Keith Lee and Riddle entered the star-studded match-up.

It is likely once again that a couple of names from WWE's third brand will be called upon. In the last few months, NXT has undergone a rebranding, so this may be WWE's opportunity to showcase its talents to a wider audience.

Let's take a look at five WWE NXT 2.0 Superstars who could be added to the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble match.

#5 Tommaso Ciampa could enter the WWE Royal Rumble match for the first time

Roman Reigns SZN ⚡️💥 @reigns_era Ciampa entering the Men’s Royal Rumble could be possible Ciampa entering the Men’s Royal Rumble could be possible 👀

One surprising fact about Tommaso Ciampa's tenure in WWE is that he has never competed in a Royal Rumble. Could this year finally be the year he breaks his duck?

Many other NXT legends over the years such as Adam Cole, Andrade and Johnny Gargano have all entered the match bar him.

Ciampa recently lost his NXT World Championship to Bron Breakker, leaving the door wide open for the possibility of his appearance. He also recently performed in a dark match prior to SmackDown on January 7 against Pete Dunne. That could signal that a move to the main roster could be on the horizon.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Ciampa revealed that it has always been his dream to compete in the match:

"I know people in WWE dream about wrestling at WrestleMania, but for me, it was always the Rumble. The idea of seeing who would return, the surprise of who would debut, even watching what Edge did last year, that’s always been the Rumble has always meant a lot to me. There are so many people I’d love to have an opportunity to share the ring with. So if that opportunity knocks, I’m answering." (h/t Cultaholic)

In just a couple of weeks, his dream may become a reality under the lights in St. Louis at the Premium Live Event.

