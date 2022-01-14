5 WWE NXT 2.0 Superstars who could be added to the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 is just a few weeks away, as the prestigious show is on Saturday, January 29. Many fans are already excited to see which stars will shine at the premium live event, which will officially kick off the road to WrestleMania.

The annual 30-Woman Royal Rumble match will be on the card, and the winner of this bout will subsequently challenge for the women's championship of their choosing at WrestleMania. At the 2021 edition, Bianca Belair emerged victorious in the battle royal and took the next step in her rise to the top.

WWE always delivers some surprising entrants in the match, and the company has already announced some of them for this year's contest. Names such as The Bella Twins, Kelly Kelly, Michelle McCool and IMPACT Knockouts World Champion Mickie James will compete.

Soa✨ @Soawax_



#HardToKlll So Mickie James gonna be in the royal rumble with the knockouts title that's just awesome So Mickie James gonna be in the royal rumble with the knockouts title that's just awesome #HardToKlll https://t.co/pX4ooF04gO

Including legends in the Royal Rumble is commonplace; in doing so, WWE gives fans blasts from the past. Just as the presence of these entrants pays tribute to the past, the promotion also shines a spotlight on its future through NXT. Superstars from WWE's third brand often participate in the match.

In fact, six NXT stars from the women's division entered the match in 2021.There is every chance that the same could happen in this year's bout, as WWE looks to fill out the list of entrants.

Leaning on NXT will help the company fill slots for the Royal Rumble match and give the revamped brand more exposure to a wider audience. Not every WWE fan watches the third brand, so highlighting some of the shows' performers could be beneficial.

With that said, let's take a look at five WWE NXT 2.0 Superstars who could be added to the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match.

#5 Cora Jade could be added to the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match

What a twelve months it has been for Cora Jade. She made her debut on 205 Live in January 2020 just days after the company signed her. Shortly thereafter, the fan-favorite star made her debut on NXT.

Jade has been a mainstay on the revamped NXT 2.0. In October 2020, she defeated Franky Monet to step into the spotlight on the rainbow brand. Throughout the rest of the year, she competed in several high-profile bouts. Most notably, she had a breakout performance in the WarGames match, in which she was the sole survivor for her team.

Recently, Jade has been involved in the NXT Women's Championship picture, and it seems like she has a bright future. At just 20 years old, she continues to impress, and she is clearly ahead of her game when it comes to her ability in the ring.

Being added to the Women's Royal Rumble would cap off an incredible twelve months for the young superstar who is destined for big things in the future.

