5 WWE superstars who impressed this week

It was a big week for WWE as it was on the heels of the Survivor Series pay-per-view which took place on Sunday. Of course, no championships were on the line, and the night was about RAW vs. SmackDown brand supremacy.

Many superstars put in some fine performances which set them up perfectly for this week's episodes.

Heading into RAW and SmackDown, it was back to business as both the red and blue brands looked to cap off the year in strong fashion. New champions and No.1 contenders were crowned and Brock Lesnar's suspension was finely lifted with him now set to appear next week on SmackDown.

That being said, let's take a look at five WWE superstars who impressed this week.

#5 Roman Reigns impressed this week at WWE Survivor Series and on SmackDown

In terms of his storyline, Universal Champion Roman Reigns needed a huge week to get back on track. For a few weeks now Reigns and The Bloodline seemed to have fallen short, especially when it came to feuding with King Woods and Sir Kofi Kingston.

At the Survivor Series, The Tribal Chief and The Bloodline once again showed us why they are the top dogs in WWE. It was a much-needed victory over RAW's WWE Champion Big E, and now the the family could look ahead to what was to come their way in 2022 with no more pay-per-views until January 1.

The Head of the Table opened SmackDown with his wise man, Paul Heyman, to reaffirm his his position. He claimed he was the greatest the WWE had ever seen and said that he had run rings around Smackdown with no real challengers left. It was a strong claim by the Universal Champion, but one the WWE Universe could easily believe after the last year and a half.

The Survivor Series and its opening promo on Smackdown really showcased Reigns at his best.

But at the end of the night on Smackdown caught The Tribal Chief off-guard. Firstly, Sami Zayn won a Black Friday Battle Royal to become the new No.1 contender for the Universal Championship. Second, and most importantly, Brock Lesnar's suspension was lifted to the shock of The Bloodline.

All-in-all, it was a strong week for Roman Reigns and in the storyline, he and The Bloodline will have a lot of confidence heading into next week when the The Beast Incarnate returns.

