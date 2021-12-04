5 WWE Superstars who impressed this week - Brock Lesnar returns, former WWE Champion makes history on RAW

It was a big week for WWE, as they had heavily promoted a lot of the action for both RAW and SmackDown. For RAW, the company promoted Edge's return, and on the blue brand, it was finally the return of Brock Lesnar following his indefinite suspension a few weeks ago.

At the moment, WWE is building towards its first-ever Day 1 pay-per-view on January 1, 2022. Normally, we'd have a pay-per-view in December, but this year, WWE has decided to take a different route and start 2022 off in the biggest way possible.

As always with WWE programming, there were some misses this week, but of course, there were also some stand-out performances. With that in mind, let's take a look at five WWE Superstars who impressed this week.

#5 Brock Lesnar returned to WWE SmackDown and was the focus of the whole show

The Beast Incarnate was back on this week's SmackDown, and he certainly made the show memorable for the WWE Universe.

Of course, Lesnar was suspended following the Crown Jewel pay-per-view for having a full-blown riot in the ring and at ringside. It resulted in Lesnar attacking WWE official Adam Pearce, who ultimately suspended the former Universal Champion indefinitely and fined him $1 million.

Last week, after the Black Friday Battle Royal was held to crown a new No.1 contender for Roman Reigns' Universal Title, Kayla Braxton announced that Brock's suspension had been lifted and he would return the following week.

This week's SmackDown got underway with The Beast Incarnate and the winner of the Black Friday Battle Royal, Sami Zayn. It was a memorable opening segment, with the first time the two had significantly interacted on WWE television. Lesnar ultimately intimidated Zayn into having his Universal Title shot that same night.

Before Sami's match with Reigns in the main event, Brock appeared and sent the Canadian star to Suplex City. He delivered multiple suplexes and two F5's to Zayn and ultimately weakened the challenger before his match with The Tribal Chief. As a result, the Universal Champion defeated Zayn within seconds.

For Lesnar, he heavily influenced proceedings on SmackDown, and at the same time, came off looking smart and like the elite superstar that he is. It was a successful appearance and an impressive showing ahead of his battle against Reigns at the Day 1 event.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Kartik Arry