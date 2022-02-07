5 WWE Superstars who impressed this week - Former WWE Champion returns to SmackDown, Royal Rumble winner puts locker room on notice

This week's editions of RAW and SmackDown were chock-full of fallout after last Saturday's WWE Royal Rumble spectacular. Not only that, the builds also began for the next Premium Live Event, Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia, and for WrestleMania in April.

At the Royal Rumble, we saw Brock Lesnar lose his WWE Championship to Bobby Lashley thanks to interference from Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman. However, the Beast Incarnate reappeared later in the night to enter the Men's Rumble match, ultimately winning the thing and stamping his ticket to Wrestlemania.

On Monday night, Brock chose to challenge Universal Champion Roman Reigns on the Grandest Stage of Them All. As if that wasn't enough, he also managed to get himself inserted into the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match scheduled for the event on February 19.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns' path took a bit of a turn this week on SmackDown. Paul Heyman once again pledged his allegiance to The Tribal Chief, but WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg interrupted the proceedings and challenged The Tribal Chief for a Universal Title shot at Elimination Chamber, which was confirmed later in the night.

As you can see, the main event scene is heating up with WrestleMania season now well and truly underway. As always, a number of other superstars stood out on television this week as they look to clinch their own WrestleMania spots in the coming weeks.

With that being said, let's take a look at five WWE Superstars who impressed this week on RAW and SmackDown.

#5 Riddle earns himself a WWE Championship opportunity at Elimination Chamber

Riddle was without his tag team partner Randy Orton this week on RAW. However, it didn't seem to phase him, as he secured a victory that could ultimately be a career-changer.

After an intense 50-lap scooter race in the Alpha Academy’s Academic Challenge, Riddle found himself in a Championship Elimination Chamber qualifying match against Otis. The Original Bro managed to overcome one half of the RAW Tag Team Champions to book his place in the contest.

It was an impressive showing from Riddle, who will now be able to showcase his abilities in one of the biggest matches leading into WrestleMania.

