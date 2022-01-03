5 WWE Superstars who impressed this week - New WWE Champion crowned, Hall of Famer returns

For WWE, normally the holiday season would be a time to reflect on the past year gone by. This year has been much different.

The company broadcast WWE RAW live on Monday as they do every week. However, there was a skeleton crew, due to a number of talent and backstage personnel getting Covid-19. It was even reported that not even Vince McMahon was in the house for the WWE Day 1 go-home show.

There was also news that SmackDown superstar Toni Storm had left WWE over the course of the holiday period. The biggest news of all came just hours before the WWE Day 1 Premium Live Event.

The company tweeted out that Universal Champion Roman Reigns had contracted Covid and would not be appearing. That meant his opponent Brock Lesnar was shuffled into the scheduled WWE Championship match, making it a Fatal 5-Way contest.

Despite the newsworthy week, there were a lot of stand-out performances to write home about. That being said, let's take a look at five WWE Superstars who impressed this week.

#5 Edge marks the new year with a victory over The Miz at WWE Day 1, as his wife Beth Phoenix returns

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling



Edge outlasts The Miz with the help from Beth Phoenix ON THIS DAY 🤘Edge outlasts The Miz with the help from Beth Phoenix #WWEDay1 ON THIS DAY 🤘Edge outlasts The Miz with the help from Beth Phoenix #WWEDay1 https://t.co/gVAadoFnTD

It has been quite a week for the Rated R Superstar, Edge. At WWE RAW this past Monday, he made his presence felt during The Miz and Maryse's renewal of their wedding vows ceremony.

The ceremony, hosted by WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff, appeared as if it was going to proceed without any hitches. Then Edge's music hit and all the chaos ensued.

Edge asked The Miz and Maryse if they wanted this to be a "white wedding" before The Brood's music blasted out. A Brood-bath dropped from the rafters onto the unsuspecting couple, and even caught some of Bischoff's white attire.

They set-up their match on WWE Day 1 perfectly, with Edge even coming out initially to The Brood's music. There was a lot of aminosity caused by all the shenanigans over the past few weeks which made for much intrigue.

Edge picked up at the win the Premium Live Event as his wife, Beth Phoenix, returned. Maryse tried to interfere in the match and cause many distractions, but the WWE Hall of Famers had other ideas.

Beth opened the floodgates to allow Edge to pick up a win against the A-Lister with a devastating spear. It capped off a memorable and impressive week for the Rated R Superstar, who right now clearly has The Miz's number.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Roxanne Smith