5 WWE Superstars with successful YouTube channels 

Not only can you see your favorite WWE Superstars appearing on television, but you can also keep up to date with them online. There are multiple ways these days to know what WWE Superstars are getting up to outside the ring.

The majority of superstars are active on social media, keeping the WWE Universe up to date with their latest adventures. Another place where you can find their adventures is on YouTube - the largest video platform currently on the internet.

At times, it can be fascinating to see what WWE Superstars are up to in their spare time. Take Liv Morgan, for example, who launched a YouTube channel a year ago. We have seen an insight into her life at home and some of the hobbies that she has.

That being said, let's take a look at five WWE superstars with successful YouTube channels, in no particular order.

#5 Sheamus has his YouTube channel Celtic Warrior Workouts outside of WWE

Sheamus @WWESheamus An early #HappyNewYearsEve from Celtic Warrior Workouts... Let’s Go Do A Bit in 2019 & keep the workout suggestions coming... Brave Change. An early #HappyNewYearsEve from Celtic Warrior Workouts... Let’s Go Do A Bit in 2019 & keep the workout suggestions coming... Brave Change. https://t.co/m4g0y4yyqP

The former WWE Champion is in the shape of his life and that is all thanks to his workout regime. Sheamus documents his workouts on his YouTube channel Celtic Warrior Workouts, which currently sits with 726,000 subscribers.

Not only does The Celtic Warrior focus on his own workout regime, but he also brings along special guests. Many WWE Superstars have featured on Sheamus' channel to do their gym work alongside him.

Sadly, the Irishman hasn't updated the channel for some months, and we are certainly missing the videos but brought some great entertainment.

Sheamus @WWESheamus Love Shark Week? We’re having #EdgeWeek over on Celtic Warrior Workouts b’cuz this Rated-R fella had me tied-up in the hills until i filmed a Mountain Biking Episode! Sub Now. Send Help. youtube.com/CelticWarriorW… Love Shark Week? We’re having #EdgeWeek over on Celtic Warrior Workouts b’cuz this Rated-R fella had me tied-up in the hills until i filmed a Mountain Biking Episode! Sub Now. Send Help. youtube.com/CelticWarriorW… https://t.co/vAyp5M14PJ

Sheamus spoke to Sportskeeda in 2020 to discuss how important the channel is to him:

"It's a passion for me, definitely. It's something that started when I was in a rut with myself with my training and I felt like, you know, I started working out with a couple of different guys and I got my passion back and I was like, "It would be interesting to see people's struggles and obstacles of the guys I work with, and how they overcome them, what they use to train and how their training evolved."

The former King of the Ring winner has also stated that the workouts helped him personally and eventually inspired others:

"Also as well to give people watching, like fans of WWE or people who want to workout but don't how to work out, don't have the confidence to go to a gym. ... I was working out with and trying to keep up with them - because you might be a master at your own workout but, if you try other people's workouts, it's a massive challenge. You're going to end up knackered at the end of it."

We certainly hope that Sheamus will add more Celtic Warrior Workouts soon!

