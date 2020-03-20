Sheamus reveals how he's learning and inspiring thanks to Celtic Warrior Workouts [Exclusive]

The former WWE Champion undertakes challenges from his fellow Superstars!

Sheamus inspires everyone to make a brave change via his YouTube channel.

Sheamus opened up about Celtic Warrior Workouts

Just this week, I had the pleasure of interviewing former WWE Champion Sheamus during a visit to the United Kingdom which saw The Celtic Warrior and Drew McIntyre speak with media outlets.

Sadly, the pair were flown home abruptly before I had the chance to speak with McIntyre, but I did speak with Sheamus about his Intercontinental Championship ambitions, his opinion on what was in Erick Rowan's cage, and why the League of Nations was formed, among other things.

One major passion project of Sheamus, though, is his YouTube series Celtic Warrior Workouts - in which the Irishman is joined by WWE Superstars and he undergoes the challenge of taking on their respective workouts, showing the audience how it's done - and the former WWE Champion told me just how important it is to him.

"It's a passion for me, definitely. It's something that started when I was in a rut with myself with my training and I felt like, you know, I started working out with a couple of different guys and I got my passion back and I was like, "It would be interesting to see people's struggles and obstacles of the guys I work with, and how they overcome them, what they use to train and how their training evolved."

Sheamus went on to say that, despite it starting out from his own struggles, Celtic Warrior Workouts has gone on to inspire many WWE fans and many of his followers!

"Also as well to give people watching, like fans of WWE or people who want to workout but don't how to work out, don't have the confidence to go to a gym. I started doing the workouts and it was all about making a brave change in your life, and every episode, from the beginning, it was never about me, it was always about the person I was working out with and trying to keep up with them - because you might be a master at your own workout but, if you try other people's workouts, it's a massive challenge. You're going to end up knackered at the end of it."

Sheamus has been joined on Celtic Warrior Workouts by the likes of John Cena, Seth Rollins, Robert Roode, Mustafa Ali, and many others.

"So, I started doing it that way and people were watching, and it's inspiring a lot of people to make a brave change. I have had people tweeting me saying they were afraid to work out, they watch another episode, watch another, and another, they lose weight and eat better. They feel so much better."

The former WWE Champion revealed the distinct difference between his channel and other workout channels, and how he's learned an incredible amount from it too.

"It's never been about, "You have to do this, what are you doing? You're lazy, you're sitting at home." It's not that. There are a lot of people out there who do that. This was, "Listen, if you're looking for a way to start, try this! Have a look at this, see how they do it." That can lead to something else, something else, and that's what it has, mate. It's been amazing. I've learned so much as well training with different people. My workouts have changed, they're constantly changing because I'm constantly learning new things from these people."

