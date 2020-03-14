Sheamus wants Intercontinental Championship match at WrestleMania, mocks Sami Zayn [Exclusive]

Back in January, I had the pleasure of interviewing Sheamus ahead of his in-ring return, and The Celtic Warrior told me his one goal upon his return would be to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

"Mate, I want the Intercontinental Championship. I don't care who has it."

Just this week, both Sheamus and Drew McIntyre visited the United Kingdom to meet some media outlets ahead of WrestleMania, of which Sportskeeda Wrestling was one of them!

Sadly, the travel restrictions put in place meant my chat with Drew McIntyre was canceled as the pair were flown home early, but I did have the pleasure of chatting with Sheamus - and of course I had to ask whether that was still the case!

"Of course. That's the only thing I want to do. At the moment, I set one goal at a time, and the one title that's missing from my cabinet is the Intercontinental Title - so the goal right now is to win the Intercontinental Championship. I don't care about anything else. That's all I'm focused on.

"I put a tweet out on Sunday night after Sami Zayn won it, you know... Sami Zayn is ginger, he's Sheamus light. "

"I can't take anything away from Sami Zayn. He's 48 years old and, for someone who's 48 years old and still doing this, it's an incredible feat, you know?

I laugh before Sheamus urges me, "Please print that, will you? Please!" Well, your wish is my command, Sheamus!

I went on to state that a Cesaro match may have been fitting had he won, and ask, if Sheamus can't face Zayn for the Intercontinental Championships, who does he want to face?

"Dunno, mate, I don't... That's all I care about right now, that's what I'm focused on. The other things would be like an appetiser, do know what I'm saying? As of right now, I'm not really in a storyline, I just kind of finished one with Shorty G and Apollo Crews, and there's only three weeks to 'Mania, so it would definitely be Sami Zayn. If Cesaro had won that, Cesaro vs Sheamus at WrestleMania would have been incredible."

