Sheamus says he's coming back to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship [Exclusive]

Sheamus says he wants the Intercontinental Championship

Ahead of BT Sport's WWE launch party to celebrate moving day, I had the pleasure of interviewing seven Superstars inside BT Sport's WWE media bus, one of whom was Sheamus!

The Celtic Warrior told me how close he was to retirement, before stating that his aim for 2020 is to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship as it's the one belt he's not had his hands on.

"Mate, I want the Intercontinental Championship. I don't care who has it. I don't care whether it's Shinsuke Nakamura or whether it's Braun Strowman, that's the title I want. That's number one on the list this year. It's all I'm thinking about. It's the last piece to my collection of the WWE Championships."

Sheamus would go on to tell me that, despite the Royal Rumble coming up, all he wants is the WWIntercontinental Championship.

"No, I haven't even thought about that. Since I've been back, I've Brogue Kicked Shorty G, and had a bit of an issue with him. If the Rumble's there, the Rumble's there. I won the Rumble in 2012, and the one title I want right now is the Intercontinental Championship. It's all that matters to me, to Sheamus, right now."

Sheamus made his in-ring return at the BT Sport WWE launch party after nine moments on the sidelines, picking up the win over current WWE United States Champion Andrade. The Celtic Warrior is yet to have a televised match since returning to SmackDown.

