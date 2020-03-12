WWE Superstars being flown back to the US immediately ahead of travel restrictions

Ahead of the United States' travel restrictions coming into effect on Friday, The WWE is flying their Superstars back to the country as a precaution.

Both Sheamus and Drew McIntyre flew to the United Kingdom to meet various media outlets ahead of WrestleMania, with Sheamus meeting media in Liverpool yesterday and Drew McIntyre set to meet media in Glasgow today. I was lucky enough to chat with The Celtic Warrior yesterday, of which the full interview will be available on Sportskeeda Wrestling soon.

I was also scheduled to interview DMcIntyre today at a special event organised by BT Sport in Glasgow - however, due to the sanctions that the United States have put in place, McIntyre would board a flight to the States this morning as a precaution. As a result, all media commitments for today have been cancelled.

Sadly my interview with Drew McIntyre has been cancelled.



Drew is being flown back to the US as a precaution due to the travel sanctions put in place by the US.



There was something really cool planned pre-interview too. Frustrating, but nothing that can be done! — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) March 12, 2020

Flights from the United Kingdom and Ireland are as yet unaffected, with the travel restriction covering flights between the United States of America and Europe for 30 days commencing tomorrow, but WWE clearly don't want to take a chance on McIntyre being unable to get back into the country for an entire month - particularly with WrestleMania less than a month away.