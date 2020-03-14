Sheamus reveals important reason why Vince McMahon created The League of Nations [Exclusive]

The League of Nations had huge potential!

Just this week, I had the pleasure of interviewing former WWE Champion Sheamus, who opened up about the current situation one of his close friends, Rusev, currently finds himself in.

While the pair are now on their own paths in WWE, they used to make up one half of the League of Nations - a faction that seemed to have limitless potential of which it never quite reached.

I asked The Celtic Warrior if he looks back on that time with fondness, and the former United States Champion opened up to me about just why the faction was created.

"Oh, man. We had the craic, we made the most of it, the League of Nations, but ultimately the whole purpose of that group was to get Roman off and running. It was to create a vulnerability for Roman, an obstacle to overcome. I'd love to sit here and say you had four awesome, individual guys who were supposed to take over WWE as a faction but it was never that way. We lost our first match against Roman in a four-on-one handicap match.

"That was the start of something and we knew right away, from there, that we weren't built to do this thing, we were just built for Roman."

Sheamus revealed how the vision for League of Nations all along was for Vince McMahon to get Roman Reigns over, and how he believes they managed it.

"That's what the chairman wanted to do, that was his vision. 'We need to get Roman going, we need to create some obstacles for him.' He put the four of us together and, when he beat me for that WWE Title, it was kind of a one-on-one situation - but he was over.

The crowd were really behind him. They really hated me and loved him, so it was kind of like 'job done' in that situation, and sometimes you get to be in those situations, that's your job. That's what they want."

