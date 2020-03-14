Sheamus shares his thoughts on Rusev's current situation with WWE [Exclusive]

Back in January, I had the pleasure of interviewing Sheamus ahead of his in-ring return, and The Celtic Warrior told me how one of the Superstars he thought was going to have a huge 2020 would be Rusev!

Just this week, both Sheamus and Drew McIntyre visited the United Kingdom to meet some media outlets ahead of WrestleMania, of which Sportskeeda Wrestling was one of them!

Sadly, the travel restrictions put in place meant my chat with Drew McIntyre was canceled as the pair were flown home early, but I did have the pleasure of chatting with Sheamus. Of course, I had to ask The Celtic Warrior's thoughts on the current situation with Rusev being off TV.

"Rusev's one of my best mates, bro. Me, Drew, Cesaro and Rusev, they're my closest friends, you know? For all different reasons, but I want to see Rusev doing well. I was happy when he came back, dude. "

The Celtic Warrior echoed his previous thoughts about how the storyline was definitely getting people invested!

"When he came back with the whole Lana thing, people were really behind him and then it just kind of dropped off and I'm like, "What happened?" He lost a couple of times to Lashley but he was on fire. The Rusev Day thing was back and running, and they could have done a lot... A lot more could have happened. I don't know what the deal is, he's on RAW but he was on fire, man, the people were loving him.

"You could tell he was having fun, coming in and kicking Lashley and making Lana's life miserable. He was having a great time ! I just don't know what happened with that story, you know? I don't understand it. I just thought Rusev could have definitely gone on a roll after that."

