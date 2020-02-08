Sheamus reveals which three talents he believes will have their breakout year in WWE in 2020 [Exclusive]

I caught up with Sheamus!

Recently, ahead of BT Sport's WWE launch party to celebrate their monumental television deal, I had the pleasure of interviewing several Superstars inside BT Sport's WWE media bus - one of whom was Sheamus!

The Celtic Warrior told me how close he was to retirement following a concussion sustained shortly after WrestleMania, all about his ambition to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship - before revealing how he'd love to see Cesaro win the WWE Championship!

I would go on to ask Sheamus just who he believes will have their breakout year in WWE, with The Celtic Warrior choosing three names.

Keep in mind, this was before the Royal Rumble...

I might be biased here but obviously Drew McIntyre’s been doing great on RAW now. I really like him. He’s a big lad, he’s a strong lad. I started in the business with him. He started before me but I got in there with him about 2005 I think it was and we’ve been best mates since then

But aside from predicting the winner of the Royal Rumble, who does Sheamus see breaking out in 2020?

I think Rusev is doing great too. The storyline, a lot of people have been sh***ing on the storyline but, at the end of the day, people are watching it, you know? People are invested. You can say the same with a lot of things – Coronation Street, EastEnders.

I had to sit through that stuff at home when I went back to the gaff. I ended up watching Emmerdale, Coronation Street and Cold Feet in a row. That’s harder than any match. That’s harder than any Ladder Match sitting through those three shows! But yeah… they’re watching it and Rusev, you know, the guy’s got a lot of personality. So, I think there’s a lot of guys coming through.

Sheamus would also pinpoint Elias as a talent he sees big things for!

Advertisement

I think Elias is another one, it’s funny. John Morrison came back and Rey came back, but there are a lot of guys out there now coming through, new talent that I’ve never wrestle, never been in the ring with them. Excited to do it. Again, it feels like you are wrestling and starting all over again.

BT Sport is the exclusive live broadcaster of WWE in the UK, showing RAW, Smackdown, NXT, and NXT UK plus all the year’s biggest PPV events on BT Sport Box Office. Subscribe and watch on TV or the App or try out the BT Sport Monthly Pass.