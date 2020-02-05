Sheamus says Cesaro deserves to be WWE Champion [Exclusive]

Sheamus had high praise for his former tag team partner

Recently, ahead of BT Sport's WWE launch party to celebrate their monumental television deal, I had the pleasure of interviewing several Superstars inside BT Sport's WWE media bus - one of whom was Sheamus!

The Celtic Warrior told me how close he was to retirement following a concussion sustained shortly after WrestleMania, all about his ambition to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship - before revealing how he'd love to see Cesaro win the WWE Championship!

Sheamus would firstly reveal that his dramatic weight loss and physical transformation was due to being in competition with his former tag team partner.

Yeah, we’re very competitive. Even as a tag-team. That’s what made the tag-team so good, you know? It was the fact that we were always in competition.

Obviously as a tag-team, working together but we were always like trying to make weight and size. When he started dropping weight, I started dropping weight and trying to beat him. It’s always been like a good friendly competition but it just made our tag-team stronger and made us better.

The Fella would go on to discuss their booking as a tag team but revealed that the pair overcame all obstacles in his view.

Couple of dodgy booking decisions I suppose, back in the day for us, but no matter what we done, whether it was cakes or getting thrown through food, you know, we always came back. We were always legitimate no matter what we did. The Bar is one of my favourite parts of my career in WWE.

I then asked Sheamus whether he'd like to see Cesaro win the WWE Championship as many members of the WWE Universe have been clamoring for.

No, of course I would. I definitely think he deserves that title. It’s his journey and he has overcome a lot of obstacles but every time he goes out there, he puts on the best matches. He’s unbelievably talented and the stuff that he can do in the ring for his size is ridiculous.

I just think it’s a matter of time. I just think he needs to stay the course of what he’s doing and stay focused, and just be him like I don’t think people realize how funny he is and what a great guy he is. You see the stuff in the ring but when you get to know him, you get to see that and when people get to see more of that, they’re just going to fall more in love with him. So, he’s just got to stay the course.

