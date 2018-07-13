5 WWE Superstars That Deserve To Face Brock Lesnar At Summerslam And 5 Superstars That Don't

Brian Thornsburg FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 5.51K // 13 Jul 2018, 14:42 IST

Who will face Brock Lesnar at Summerslam for The Universal Title?

According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Brock Lesnar will be at Summerslam in August, but his opponent is still unknown. The announcement came only days Brock Lesnar appeared at UFC 226 to shove Daniel Cormier and set up a fight between the two next year.

WWE originally planned a multi-man match to determine the new number one contender for The Universal Title but was forced to scrap the match due to a snag in Brock Lesnar's contract with WWE. Whether that was the plan from the beginning remains to be seen, but it appears that the company will be doing something with Lesnar at Summerslam.

With that being said and The WWE Universe having varying opinions on who should be Lesnar's opponent for Summerslam, here are five superstars that deserve to face and hopefully defeat Lesnar at Summerslam. Please keep in mind that these will be based on current push, accomplishments, fan reaction and opinion, but it will give everyone something to think about.

#10 Does: Kevin Owens

Let's be honest! Kevin Owens versus Brock Lesnar would be awesome!

While Kevin Owens probably isn't everyone's choice for who should face Brock Lesnar at Summerslam, one has to admit that it would probably be a refreshing scenario to see Owens get a chance at Lesnar. Not only is it something WWE hasn't done before, it allows the company time to get a lot of key things in play.

In fact, WWE could allow for Owens to become the number one contender, talk up how he will be The Universal Champion and then get screwed over when Bruan Strowman cashes in on him during the match. In the end, it allows for Strowman's cash in to be more cathartic and gives WWE more time to establish Roman Reigns as the top babyface.