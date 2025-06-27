Forgotten WWE star to unveil himself as El Grande Americano following Chad Gable’s injury? Exploring the possibility

WWE star Chad Gable is unfortunately joining names like Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio on the injured list. The Olympic star was attacked on RAW and will now undergo shoulder surgery later in July.

This means El Grande Americano, a masked star on WWE RAW played by Gable, will also mysteriously disappear. However, that might not actually happen. Instead, a forgotten name could be revealed as the masked man: Ludwig Kaiser.

Kaiser is a German star best known as a member of Imperium. It seemed like Ludwig was poised to break out as a singles star last year and at the start of 2025, but unfortunately, he has mostly disappeared from TV. That said, there was a notable moment backstage when he appeared on RAW last week.

During the fight on WWE RAW, which ultimately saw Gable's arm get destroyed by Penta, Ludwig was nearby. He even walked past during the aftermath and seemed to pay close attention to the chaos. This could lead to a shocking reveal.

Kaiser could put on The American Made mask and could begin to portray El Grande Americano in Gable's absence. He could eventually be unmasked, much to the shock of fans, revealing Ludwig instead of Gable.

For example, Penta might unmask him at some point. Or, Kaiser could just reveal himself and pretend he has been El Grande Americano all along.

Ludwig Kaiser could lead American Made in WWE in Chad Gable's absence

Chad Gable's impending absence from WWE programming could affect American Made. Ivy Nile, Julius Creed, and Brutus Creed are members of the faction led by the now-injured Chad.

In theory, his absence might cause the group to fall apart. Without their leader, they could lose direction. Luckily, Ludwig might step in here too.

As El Grande Americano, someone already affiliated with the stable, Ludwig could step up as the leader. This would mean Ivy and The Creed Brothers keep moving forward, even if it is different from what anybody could have expected.

This could also set up an intriguing story down the line. Would Gable be happy, upon returning, to see Kaiser under the mask and coaching his stablemates? If not, there could be serious tension or even a feud that begins between Gable and European Elegance.

