Former 2-time WWE Women's Champion to cost Rhea Ripley against IYO SKY at Evolution 2025? Possibility explored

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley is heading to Evolution 2025 to challenge IYO SKY for the Women’s World Championship. The Eradicator had lost the title to the reigning champ on a RAW episode back in March 2025 and was unable to reclaim it at WrestleMania 41. Interestingly, while Mami is looking forward to getting the job done this time, Paige could return to the company and cost the Aussie her title match.
Born Saraya Bevis, the former two-time WWE Divas Champion had left the Stamford-based promotion back in 2022. She later wrestled in the AEW, but made her exit from the Tony Khan-led company in February 2025. Since then, fans have been speculating if and when Paige would make her WWE return.
Interestingly, The Anti-Diva recently posted a tweet on X that could be a hint at her comeback to the Stamford-based promotion. Moreover, she specifically mentioned the 2025 Evolution Premium Live Event and teased a potential return.
“Evolution is this weekend?” she wrote.
Paige previously mentioned wanting to get in the ring with Rhea Ripley and several other top female stars. Thus, if she is going to make a return at Evolution 2, she could attack Mami and cost her the Women’s World Championship against IYO SKY. She could also launch a post-match attack on the Aussie to set up a feud with her. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.
Rhea Ripley recalls her Evolution match against a recently released WWE superstar
The upcoming Evolution Premium Live Event would be the second iteration of the historic all-women’s show. The first edition was held in 2018, seven years ago, when Rhea Ripley faced Dakota Kai for the NXT Women’s UK Championship.
The final moments of the match saw the former Damage CTRL star flying in on Mami from the top rope, but missing her mark. Taking advantage, The Eradicator delivered a riptide to win the match and retain the title. Rhea Ripley spoke about this match at the 2025 SummerSlam Kickoff. She noted that this fight was easily one of the highlights of her career.
“Honestly, Evolution 1 was a massive history-making event for us women in this industry, and to have a second one, man, we’re just getting started… But going out at Evolution 1 and facing against Dakota Kai, and it being for the NXT UK Women’s Championship, it was one of the highlights of my career,” she said. [H/T Wrestling Inc]
Dakota Kai was released from WWE alongside several other stars in the recent round of budget cuts in May 2025. Now, her former Damage CTRL teammate, IYO SKY, will be facing Rhea Ripley at Evolution 2.
It would be interesting to see which of these women exits the July 13, 2025 event with the Women’s World Championship.
