Massive update on Paige’s potential WWE return (Exclusive)

Paige's potential WWE return has been the talk of the wrestling town for quite some time. The former AEW Women's World Champion made headlines with her departure from All Elite Wrestling.
Since Saraya announced her departure from AEW, speculation has been rife about her returning to WWE. While the star is currently focused on her non-wrestling ventures, fans have held out hope that she will rejoin her former company one day, even if in an on-screen authority role.
During a recent episode of Live Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, WrestleVotes provided an update on Paige's potential WWE return, noting the real-life Saraya-Jade Bevis may pop up for the rumored upcoming Evolution 2 PLE.
"Nothing in a short term, but I'd imagine once we get to Evolution come July, there's a decent shot she's a part of that; if she's free and clear, which it seems like she is. I'd imagine may be by the summer she's back. Don't know if it's part-time, full-time, one time appearance. But I'd imagine come Evolution she's got a good shot at being there." [From 13:23 onwards]
The erstwhile Paige was a massive part of the women's revolution and became one of the key figures before injuries sadly led to her retiring from in-ring action. Meanwhile, the second Evolution PLE is heavily rumored to be taking place sometime this year and fans will expect to see a lot of surprises.
It remains to be seen whether Saraya will be a part of the PLE in the near future.
