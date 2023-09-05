Former 24-time Champion could return as prominent WWE figure for the first time in seven years following backstage altercation on RAW 

Last night on WWE RAW, Seth Rollins made it clear that he didn't work for Adam Pearce when the red brand's official attempted to prevent him from suffering more injuries.

Rollins himself admitted that he was wheeled out of Payback last Saturday by his wife, and he wasn't medically cleared to be at RAW, but he still appeared and issued a challenge to Shinsuke Nakamura.

Pearce was annoyed, given his actions, but Rollins told him that he didn't work for him so, clearly, this meant that he didn't have to listen to Adam.

This has led to the impression that Triple H could be set to make his return to WWE as a prominent figure on RAW for the first time since April 2016, when The Authority was overthrown.

The Game has become one of the main brains behind the current product, and after he was forced to retire from the ring at WrestleMania 38, he has made sparse WWE appearances and remained out of character.

Triple H hasn't been a figure of Authority in storylines since he and his wife Stephanie McMahon, were removed from their roles, and over the past few years, Adam Pearce has been the man in control on both RAW and SmackDown.

Expand Tweet

Stephanie and Shane McMahon had their own fair share of issues at that time, as commissioners of RAW and SmackDown, and Vince McMahon was also seen as one of the people in power at that time on TV.

Triple H and Seth Rollins already have a history in WWE

Triple H and Seth Rollins have a lengthy history since it was The Game who pushed Rollins into NXT and was then the reason that he turned on The Shield. The two men have been friends and rivals over the past decade, and he could be the only voice of reason for the current World Champion.

Rollins feels like he has a lot to prove, given Roman Reigns' dominance on SmackDown over the past three years, and this storyline where he refuses to listen to the current authority could lead to Triple H stepping back into a familiar role.

Do you think Triple H will return in character to RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena