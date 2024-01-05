Former 5-time champion to finally debut on WWE SmackDown as Butch's mystery partner? Exploring potential reunion

WWE SmackDown could see a new reunion this Friday night on the New Year's Revolution version of the blue brand. Two weeks ago on Smackdown, General Manager Nick Aldis told Butch to find a partner to face Pretty Deadly in a tag team match.

People have been guessing who this partner could be for a fortnight now. Butch and Ridge Holland have had their issues over the past few months. The latter teaming up with Butch looks highly unlikely.

This week on WWE SmackDown, we could see Butch reunite with a former European friend. While people think Sheamus will return, it could be the debut of former five-time champion Tyler Bate.

According to Dave Meltzer, the British superstar is due for a main roster call-up.

"There has at least been talk of Bate going to the main roster. His size isn’t particularly right for that but the size thing isn’t as big a deal now with Vince McMahon out of the picture and Paul Levesque being more open minded as to who can be a top star."

Bate has won the NXT UK Championship twice, NXT and NXT UK Tag Team once each, and the Heritage Cup one time. He and Butch have a history together. Both have wrestled with and against each other for almost a decade across four promotions. Their chemistry could be exciting for WWE SmackDown fans this week.

Roman Reigns returns to WWE SmackDown this Friday

If there were a perfect way to describe the phrase 'Most Wanted,' the Roman Reigns situation would be ideal.

The Tribal Chief is indeed the most wanted man on WWE SmackDown. Not only do AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and LA Knight want a piece of him, but after this past Monday night, The Rock seemingly wants a shot at him, too.

On RAW, The Rock asked the WWE Universe if he should sit at the Head of the Table during dinner, finally giving weight to the rumors of Rock vs. Reigns that were started over two years ago.

With so much going on, Roman Reigns will return this Friday to SmackDown. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has a lot on his plate. We may see him address the triple threat match, and he will likely address The Rock's comments from Monday. Friday Night SmackDown is guaranteed to be a hell of a show this week.