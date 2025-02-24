Former AEW champion to make his WWE return after 1834 days on Monday Night RAW this week? Exploring the possibility

This week's WWE RAW is packed with massive storylines shaping in the card for WrestleMania. Not only that, but the final red brand episode before Elimination Chamber is expected to throw in some surprises that could change the ladnscape of the company.

One of them could be a surprise return from former AEW star Rusev, who might make headlines with his return this week on RAW. Rusev has not appeared on WWE TV since February 17, 2020, when he lost a tag team match to Bobby Lashley and Angel Garza, after which he was released by the company.

Rusev then joined AEW as Miro and made a name for himself with his storylines. The star became the TNT Champion in 2021 before ending up being a rarely featured star over the past few years. Back in September last year, reports emerged that the star requested his release from the company.

AEW then released him from his contract, and he has not signed with any promotions since. He made his in-ring return on February 22 at Qatar Pro Wrestling's event, which marked his first match in over a year.

Rusev has been speculated to make his return to WWE for weeks, and things could finally take that turn this week on RAW. Similar to Ricky Starks' surprise WWE debut on NXT a few weeks back, Rusev might show up on the red brand tonight. A brief promo or a confrontation could bring some spotlight on him on the Road to WrestleMania.

(Please Note: This is just a speculation and is not based on confirmed facts)

What has been confirmed for WWE RAW?

Aside from a potential appearance from Rusev, the Stamford-based company has announced a couple of title matches for the red brand this week. Lyra Valkyria and Dakota Kai will lock horns for the Women's Intercontinental title, while Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will challenge Bianca Belair and Naomi for the Tag Team titles.

Further, days ahead of the Elimination Chamber, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Logan Paul are set to come face-to-face on the show. The Stamford-based company has also announced an appearance from Rhea Ripley a week before her title defense against IYO SKY on the red brand.

Fans will have to wait and see what else the company has planned for the episode.

