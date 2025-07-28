Former AEW champion MJF to make an appearance during WWE RAW? Exploring the probability

MJF is one of All Elite Wrestling's biggest homegrown talents. He won the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match at AEW All In: Texas and now has a guaranteed AEW World Title shot in his hands. Apart from wrestling, he also starred in Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore 2 on Netflix. There might be a slight chance that the former AEW World Champion could appear on WWE RAW to promote his movie.AEW is the biggest rival of the Stamford-based company today. However, stars from both AEW and WWE were cast in the movie Happy Gilmore 2. The cast includes big names like Nikki Bella, MJF, and Becky Lynch.Whenever a new show or movie launches, the cast members often go on other big shows to promote it. Many film stars have recently made appearances on WWE RAW to promote their latest projects that are available on Netflix. While Maxwell may not physically appear on RAW to promote his movie, he could still be spotted during the show.Netflix might edit the trailers, teasers, and other advertisement material for the movie to exclude The Salt of the Earth. However, there is a slight possibility that fans could spot him in perhaps a very small cameo during the edited trailers or even an ad break. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt will probably be a blink-and-you-miss kind of appearance, as it is very unlikely the WWE Universe will see a contracted AEW star on WWE programming. One of the rare occasions it had happened before was during the 2019 Hall of Fame when Billy Gunn was present for the induction.MJF talks about his relationship with Seth RollinsSeth Rollins is one of the best wrestlers of the modern era. AEW star MJF recently talked about his relationship with Rollins on Busted Open Radio as they are two of the biggest heels in wrestling today.The Happy Gilmore 2 cast appeared on Busted Open Radio, and Seth Rollins was mentioned during the interview. David LaGreca referred to Rollins as a &quot;tool&quot; during the interview, to which Maxwell took offense. He said he gets along with Rollins and would've put David through a wall if he wasn't so tired from all the press events.&quot;I get along with Seth [Rollins]. I take issue with [David LaGreca calling him a tool]. To be honest, the only reason I haven’t put you through that wall is because I’m very tired from doing all this press.&quot; (H/T - ITRWrestling)Fans were very delighted to see MJF take offense on Rollins' behalf like this, hinting at perhaps the two stars working together somewhere down the line.