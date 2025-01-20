Former AEW champion to quit and follow Penta to WWE? It's not Rey Fenix; exploring potential name 

Following the debut of the former AEW World Tag Team Champion Penta on RAW last week, WWE fans have been wondering if any other stars from their rival promotion could be following suit.

One such star who could be on their way to WWE is the former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker. The 33-year-old was once seen as the face of the women's division, but she has not wrestled on TV since November last year.

According to a recent report from Wade Keller of the PWTorch, Baker is not heavily favored backstage amongst the rest of the AEW locker room.

"She might be done with AEW. At least the feeling I'm getting from talking to people in AEW is Tony Khan might have her in the same category as some other wrestlers where they just don't get phone calls and don't get called in to show up. There is a lot of frustration with her. I'm told - and I've heard this pretty consistently - she's wildly unpopular in the women's locker room," stated the report.

With AEW seemingly having nothing in the works for her and some apparent backstage animosity between her and other stars manifesting, a move to WWE could be suitable for both parties involved. Only time will tell if such a move comes to fruition.

Britt Baker wants a match against one of WWE's top stars

As one of the standout performers in AEW for the past six years, many fans have spoken of dream opponents for Britt Baker from WWE, who she could potentially face one day.

In an interview from 2023 on the My Love Letter To Wrestling podcast, Britt Baker stated that she would be very keen to face off against Charlotte Flair at some point in the future.

"I always say that I’d love to have a match with Charlotte Flair. I think she’s one of the best that’s ever done it, and no matter what you say about her, she’s always proven people wrong," Baker said.

This past Friday on SmackDown, Charlotte Flair, who has been out of action for over a year, was teased to make her potential return after a video package aired showing her getting back into shape for the ring.

