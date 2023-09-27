Former AEW star to finally debut in WWE this weekend? It's not Jade Cargill

WWE is seemingly looking to be on a hiring spree at the moment. They recently confirmed the signing of one of AEW's biggest superstars, Jade Cargill, and have reportedly signed one more superstar from their rival promotion.

Last night on NXT, as the show was nearing its main event, a vignette was broadcast on air. The vignette showed a person watching old-school TV while he was switching channels, where he was initially watching the Cincinnati Bengals and WCW Saturday night.

According to the wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer, this vignette is of Brian Pillman Jr. He is the son of WWE legend Brian Pillman Sr., who was a part of the legendary Four Horsemen group.

According to this information, Brian Pillman Jr. will initially have to start on the NXT brand instead of making his debut on the main roster directly.

Jade Cargill reveals the reason for her switch from AEW to WWE

WWE signed the much anticipated and one of AEW's biggest stars, Jade Cargill, yesterday. The longest-reigning TBS champion joined Vince McMahon's prestigious company after weeks of rumors.

Cargill was a top superstar and one of the best female wrestlers in Tony Khan's promotion. While her switch to the rival promotion shocked many, it was a 'no brainer' for her.

Speaking on The Ringer's Masked Man Show, the former AEW TBS Champion revealed her reasons behind joining the Stamford-based promotion. Cargill also claimed that WWE had endless opportunities for her on a much bigger stage than Tony Khan's promotion.

“I want to create a legacy. I want to be in the Hall of Fame. I want to wrestle with the best women in the world. There is no grander stage than this stage. The opportunities are endless with this company. It was a no brainer. It was very welcoming. I didn’t have any second thoughts about it at all. It was an easy choice. It wasn’t easy, but it was easy” Cargill said.

Moreover, it seems like Cargill will directly make her debut on the main roster instead of going to NXT. The 14-time world champion Charlotte Flair does not have an intense feud at the moment, which may brew an interesting storyline between her and Jade Cargill, who in turn, may lock horns in the upcoming future.

Jade Cargill could also debut on RAW by answering Becky Lynch's NXT Women's Championship open challenge. It would be interesting to see what WWE has in store for the young and talented superstar.

