Former AEW star to make WWE return after 3 years to cost Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 41? Possibility explored

Kevin Owens is now set to clash with Randy Orton at WWE WrestleMania 41. The Legend Killer made his return to the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event this year and attacked The Prizefighter due to his past actions. During this week's SmackDown, KO offered The Viper a tag team reunion. However, it seems like Orton is not in the mood to be friends with Owens before their WrestleMania showdown.

Ahead of WrestleMania, there is also ongoing speculation that the former AEW star Malakai Black (FKA Aleister Black) will soon make his comeback to WWE. This raises the chances that upon his return, Black could potentially attack Kevin Owens at That Shows of the Shows and cost him against The Apex Predator.

Aleister Black and Kevin Owens had a great history of rivalry in the Stamford-based promotion. They feuded during the Thunderdome era and it even led to the heel turn of the 39-year-old star. So because of this, WWE may book Aleister Black's comeback against the former Universal Champion. Black could directly return at WrestleMania 41 and launch a sneak attack on KO during the match.

This results in Randy Orton taking advantage and eventually scoring a victory against Owens. After WrestleMania 41, Triple H could eventually kick off a feud between Owens and Black. The rejuvenation of their rivalry could also be a good comeback feud for The Dutch Destroyer in The Sports Entertainment Juggernaut.

It's crucial to note that the entire story is speculative. With the given hints it's also probable that Aleister Black could return to SmackDown before WrestleMania in a different storyline and not with above cited Kevin Owens angle.

Who else could Aleister Black target if he returns to WWE SmackDown?

Besides Kevin Owens, Aleister Black could potentially target LA Knight on SmackDown. The Megastar is currently the United States Champion. During this week's edition of the blue brand, Braun Strowman defeated Jacob Fatu via disqualification and emerged as the no.1 contender for the US Title.

So, if Knight manages to retain his title against The Monster Among Monsters, a feud with the former AEW star could be an ideal choice. Booking Black in a mid-card title feud could represent his strong booking imminently after his comeback.

Overall, it will be interesting to see how the storyline will develop in the forthcoming weeks and whether Aleister Black will make his WWE return ahead of WrestleMania 41.

