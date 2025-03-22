Major hint at Aleister Black's WWE return plans

The WWE Universe is patiently awaiting the return of Aleister Black. The former AEW World Trios Champion recently departed Tony Khan's company after a roller-coaster of a run there. WWE is expected to kick off Black's comeback in just weeks, and new details have surfaced to fuel the rumors and speculation.

The Anti-Hero was known as Malakai Black in AEW from July 7, 2021 until February 9 this year. Since fans have criticized Black's creative directions in World Wrestling Entertainment and All Elite Wrestling, potential storylines and feuds for his upcoming return remain a hot topic of discussion in the wrestling world. Triple H and WWE's creative writing team have been praised as of late, but many fans seem skeptical ahead of Aleister's return during WrestleMania Season.

SmackDown began airing the mystery "4" vignettes last week, and sources reported that these teasers are to build to Black's return. The latest "4" vignette aired on tonight's SmackDown from Italy, and potential clues have riled the WWE Universe up with new theories, rumors, and speculation. Fans have noted how a "3" seems to appear next to the "4" written in smoke this week.

The SmackDown teaser is fueling speculation on how the "4" and "3" could stand for the Aleister Black name as "AB" can be represented by the aforementioned numbers, while others have recognized how the font is similar to Black's entrance videos.

Another popular narrative making the rounds is related to how Black's final main roster storyline, Tales of The Dark Father, had revealed the fourth chapter, titled The Beautiful Pain, shortly before he was released. The idea is that Black may be returning to fully carry out the fourth chapter's plans to cull the herd.

