Former AEW star to make WWE SmackDown return to save Miz from the clutches of Wyatt Sicks? Exploring the potential 

The Wyatt Sicks have yet to appear on WWE SmackDown since their transfer to the blue brand a few weeks back. However, they do have a target in hand on SmackDown. The Miz is the one whom Bo Dallas and company might go after to settle their past scores.

Since the Final Testament won't be there for the A-Lister, a returning WWE Superstar from AEW might come out for the former WWE Champion. Aleister Black (currently known as Malakai Black) is rumored to make his return to the Stamford-based promotion soon.

His contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion has just expired, and he has reportedly not renewed it with Tony Khan's promotion. Although it is not official, Aleister Black might be headed to WWE. It was speculated that the 39-year-old superstar might return at the recently concluded Royal Rumble PLE. However, that didn't happen.

Moreover, Aleister Black is rumored to be involved in the storyline with The Wyatt Sicks, and his return is considered the reason why the appearance of the mystic group is reportedly being delayed on the blue brand.

There were rumors of The Dutch Destroyer joining the Wyatt Sicks as the sixth member upon his return. It was also speculated that he may feud with Bo Dallas (Uncle Howdy), and the two might go head-to-head at WrestleMania 41.

Be that as it may, The Wyatt Sicks shall certainly go after The Miz once they show up on SmackDown because the latter betrayed them a few weeks back. The 44-year-old superstar had turned on Uncle Howdy's group on RAW while he colluded with The Final Testament.

Bo Dallas hasn't yet taken revenge and might do so now. Aleister Black can return to save The Miz from Uncle Howdy's wrath, and this might lead the two of them to get into a feud heading into WrestleMania 41.

The Wyatt Sicks hint at a sixth member on WWE SmackDown

While the Uncle Howdy-led group hasn't made an appearance on the blue brand yet, they have teased about a possible sixth member. Alexa Bliss returned to WWE at Royal Rumble 2025 after a gap of nearly two years.

Little Miss Bliss arrived with the Lilly doll and wore a jacket with a cryptic message, 'FrIEND 4 EVER,' hinting toward her association with late Bray Wyatt's 'Fiend' character. It was clear that sooner or later, Bliss was going to be a part of Uncle Howdy's group.

This showed up on the blue brand last week when a glitch was seen during Alexa's match against Candice LeRae for the Elimination Chamber. If that wasn't enough, the official Wyatt Sicks X/Twitter handle sent a clear one-word message:

"SHE," the group wrote.

This cleared the air around the future booking of the former SmackDown Women's Champion in WWE. It now remains to be seen how The Wyatt Sicks will incorporate the 33-year-old superstar into the group.

