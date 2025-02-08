  • home icon
  • Wyatt Sicks send a one-word message during SmackDown; confirm who their final member is

The Wyatt Sicks (Images via WWE.com)
The Wyatt Sicks are yet to appear on Friday Night SmackDown since they were transferred to the blue brand. All we know from WWE television is that their feud with The Final Testament was cut short.

However, the Wyatts do have a presence on SmackDown now. It has come in the form of Five Feet of Fury. They seem to have a vested interest in Alexa Bliss since her return, and for good reason. She paid tribute to Bray Wyatt with her jacket and has already subtly hinted at joining Uncle Howdy's group.

Bliss defeated Candice LeRae in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match on SmackDown, during which we saw a glitch or two. She won with a version of Sister Abigail after LeRae stomped on Lilly the Doll. That wasn't it, though. After Bliss' victory tonight, the official Wyatt Sicks X/Twitter handle sent a clear one-word message:

"SHE," they tweeted.

This seems to confirm one of the worst-kept secrets in WWE today. Alexa Bliss is set to be part of the Wyatts once again. This comes two years after Uncle Howdy first teased a storyline with the five-time women's champion, during her feud against Bianca Belair.

It remains to be seen what Bliss does as part of The Wyatt Sicks on SmackDown, especially with her in the Elimination Chamber Match.

