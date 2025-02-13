Former AEW star to replace Uncle Howdy as new leader of The Wyatt Sicks upon WWE return? Looking at the possibility

The Wyatt Sicks haven't been seen on WWE TV since they were drafted to SmackDown as part of the transfer window. Fans are wondering why the fearsome faction has been absent. There’s a chance this could be related to Uncle Howdy's absence. Evidently, the heel stable has struggled to achieve the level of engagement that the company expected and likely needs a new direction—probably with a fresh leader.

According to recent reports, Bo Dallas, the man behind Howdy’s character, has been taken off the road for unknown reasons. However, it appears that Wyatt Sicks' stagnant momentum may soon pick up, as they have begun dropping subtle hints about their return during SmackDown.

Reports indicate that Malakai Black, Miro, and Ricky Starks have been removed from AEW's internal roster. This was confirmed when the latest episode of WWE NXT featured the shocking debut of Starks just a day after his release from the Tony Khan-led company.

Fans are eagerly anticipating Malakai Black's return to WWE. In a surprising twist, the former AEW star could return to the blue brand as the true leader of The Wyatt Sicks. A few months ago, during Karrion Kross' feud with The Sicks, he suggested that someone other than Howdy has been leading the stable.

Black could emerge as the mastermind behind The Wyatt Sicks. Having worked with The House of Black, he would be an ideal candidate for this role. Malakai has maintained a dark aura since his early days in NXT, and before his release, the Stamford-based promotion began hinting at a fearsome character for him.

That said, the angle proposed above is purely hypothetical at this stage.

WWE should revive Bray Wyatt’s iconic character through The Wyatt Sicks

Bo Dallas’ Uncle Howdy character has not resonated well with the WWE Universe, and some fans feel that something is lacking. Thus, the Stamford-based promotion needs to refine this formidable character.

Therefore, fans may see Uncle Howdy (Bo Dallas) bring back the iconic masked character, The Fiend, portrayed by the late Bray Wyatt.

Bringing back the legendary character of Bray Wyatt would help Dallas connect better with the fans, and this move could be a game-changer for the fearsome faction.

However, the suggestion above is purely speculative at this moment, and it remains to be seen what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for The Wyatt Sicks in the coming months.

