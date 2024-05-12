Former AEW star to return, Dominik-Rhea Ripley breakup & more- 4 bold predictions for WWE RAW & SmackDown this week 

WWE is expected to continue its build towards the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event on WWE RAW and SmackDown this week.

Both shows will feature the next round matches of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments. The company could also have some surprises in store for fans this week, which could lay the foundation for new storylines and angles.

What does the Stamford-based promotion have in store for fans this week? Let's take a look at four bold predictions for the upcoming editions of WWE RAW and SmackDown.

#4. Dominik Mysterio betrays Rhea Ripley to bond with Liv Morgan

The pairing of Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley was one of the hottest acts in WWE for more than a year. However, The Eradicator's injury has changed things drastically. There have been murmurs of "Dirty" Dom betraying his "Mami" to align with Liv Morgan soon.

While WWE has been teasing an affair between Liv and Dom, nothing has been confirmed so far. However, that may change this week. Dom could officially announce his relationship with Liv on this Monday's RAW.

The company has announced that Becky Lynch will be in action on WWE RAW, and given she is currently involved in a feud with Liv Morgan, the former SmackDown Women's Champion could make her presence felt to lay waste to The Man. The creative team could have Dom make a surprise appearance to help her new partner before making his relationship with Morgan official.

#3. The Bloodline costs Jey Uso a potential win on WWE RAW

Jey Uso will have his work cut out for him when he steps into the ring against Ilja Dragunov on WWE RAW. However, Main Event Jey could succumb to a defeat due to The Bloodline's interference.

The heel stable could make its presence felt on Monday's show and cost Jey Uso the win. This potential angle would then plant the seeds of Jey's inevitable feud with his family.

Moreover, this would also set up the rumored blockbuster match between Ilja and Gunther in the semifinal of the KOTR tournament if The Ring General wins on Monday night as well.

#2. Uncle Howdy returns with Matt Hardy on WWE RAW

Rumors of Uncle Howdy debuting with a new faction, Wyatt 6, have been doing the rounds for the last few weeks. While the details of his potential comeback are unknown, Howdy could shock fans by returning with the first member of the rumored faction, Matt Hardy, on Monday Night WWE RAW.

Hardy is currently a free agent. The former AEW star has been teasing a potential WWE return through cryptic posts on social media, hinting that he could be one of the members of the rumored Howdy's faction.

Given that he has a history with the late great Bray Wyatt, Matt Hardy returning to honor the former WWE Champion is very likely.

#1. Logan Paul knocks out Cody Rhodes on WWE SmackDown

Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul will collide with each other in a Champion vs. Champion match at King and Queen of the Ring, and Friday's SmackDown will feature a contract signing segement between the duo.

Fans should expect the segement to turn south sooner rather than later. The company could make Logan Paul look strong by having him get the better of The American Nightmare.

The Maverick could use the brass knuckles to knock Rhodes out on Friday night.

