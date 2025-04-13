Former AEW star to turn heel for the first time in WWE and cost Penta at WrestleMania 41? Exploring the potential

WWE's latest signing, Penta, has taken the entire Universe by storm with his brilliant performances since his debut. Penta is set to face Bron Breakker, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio in a Fatal Four-Way match at WrestleMania with the Intercontinental Championship on the line.

While Penta is the front-runner to walk out of WrestleMania as the champion, his brother and former AEW star, Rey Fenix, could make an appearance and potentially cost him the Intercontinental Championship match, eventually turning heel. Fenix made his WWE debut a couple of weeks ago and has been a force in the squared circle.

Penta, on the other hand, has been making headlines as one of the biggest names on WWE RAW. The star has recently defeated several big names on the roster and could be close to winning a title early in his WWE career.

There have been massive surprises that have occurred at WrestleMania over the past few years. Fenix could etch his name in the history books as well by shocking the world with a heel turn. The star could cost his brother an opportunity to win the Intercontinental Championship at this point in his career, which could potentially kick off a feud between both men.

The potential heel turn of Rey Fenix could somehow lead to Dominik Mysterio winning the title, which could open up a number of opportunities for the company. Mysterio could possibly add Rey Fenix to The Judgment Day, which could lead to Penta having a massive rivalry with the faction. This could end up being one of the most intriguing twists on the red brand.

Penta revealed his dream match following his WWE debut

Penta has become a massive name in the wrestling industry for his incredible performances every week in WWE. The star recently sat for an interview with WWE Deutschland, addressing his future in the company and his dream match.

While discussing his dream match, Penta suggested a possible Mask vs. Mask match that could potentially headline a major premium live event. The RAW star named his brother, Rey Fenix, as his dream opponent for a potential Mask vs. Mask match.

"My dream match about mask vs. mask is with Rey Fenix. This is my dream match: Penta vs. Rey Fenix, mask vs. mask. I don't know when. Maybe it only happens in my mind... It's possible, I don't know," Penta said.

A potential mask vs mask match between Penta and Rey Fenix could be a massive attraction for the entire industry, and Triple H might use the opportunity to plant the seeds for the match at WrestleMania 41 with a potential heel turn from Rey Fenix.

A feud between Penta and Fenix could last for months, providing fans with some of the most action-packed and memorable matches seen in years. Fans will have to wait and see what the company has in store for both Penta and Fenix in the future.

