Former AEW wrestler to make WWE debut and win the 2024  Royal Rumble match? Analyzing the possibility

The Royal Rumble takes place in under two weeks, and the card for the event is starting to fill up. One of the main matches of that event is undoubtedly the Women's Royal Rumble match.

The Royal Rumble is always full of surprises, with multiple superstars making guest appearances or making their return to the company. There are currently rumors of Liv Morgan and Naomi returning at the Rumble. However, there is a debutant who could be the perfect contender to win it all.

At the WWE Fastlane pre-show, Jade Cargill was welcomed into the company by Triple H. After the PLE, she made appearances on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. Unfortunately, she has disappeared from TV since then.

WWE is a big believer in waiting for the perfect moment in terms of returns and debuts. The Royal Rumble could be the perfect moment for Jade Cargill to make her in-ring debut, and given her prowess, she could win it, too.

With Rhea Ripley dominating the RAW women's locker room, a match against Jade Cargill at WrestleMania XL could spice things up.

X-Pac breaks silence on the rumors of his Royal Rumble return

For the past few days, Liv Morgan, Naomi, and X-Pac have been rumored to make an appearance at the Rumble this year. As this news kept on trending in the professional wrestling circle, the former European Champion spoke about these rumors.

The WWE Hall of Fame took to social media to address the rumors about his return. X-Pac claimed that he needed to train for at least a month before entering the ring for a few minutes. With under two weeks left for the premium live event, his return at Rumble looks highly impossible.

"I can still go at the drop of hat, at least for a few minutes. I can do all my kicks, except the one in the corner & I can do that again with a few weeks training. I’m at least month away from taking my shirt off in public, so zero chance I’ll be in the Rumble."

Expand Tweet

Never say never is the mantra of the WWE. While X-Pac claimed he would not return at the Rumble, he can swerve the fans by making an appearance. Anything can happen in the world of pro wrestling.

There can also be more returns apart from the three mentioned above. The Rumble certainly is one of the most exciting matches the company has to offer.

Find out who called Vince McMahon a piece of **** here