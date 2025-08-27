Former Authority member to return to WWE after 3 years and join Seth Rollins’ Vision? Exploring the possibility

The Vision has been dominating Monday Night RAW for weeks, and interestingly, that has been happening even though they are technically outnumbered when it comes to the number of people who are actively feuding with them. This falls perfectly in line with why Seth Rollins feigned his knee injury: not just to be out of sight and out of mind as he planned a cash-in, but to escape the conflicts he had with CM Punk, LA Knight, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn. Fans might think that these conflicts still exist, and in fact, they have only escalated, but it is the nature of these conflicts that has drastically changed.

Ad

With Rollins now the World Heavyweight Champion, these men, already possessing brash personas and giant egos, have a lot more that divides them than what unites them, and Sami Zayn's move to SmackDown and Roman Reigns' increasing presence on RAW have only exacerbated that (Zayn has essentially been replaced by his big uce Roman Reigns). Think about it. Earlier, the babyfaces had a common goal: to prevent Seth Rollins from acquiring power. Now that he has that power, everyone wants it for themselves.

Ad

Trending

Taking out Seth Rollins is still a common goal, but it is not a collective goal anymore. The World Heavyweight Championship has complicated matters infinitely and raised competing interests, which are now getting worse; they are becoming incompatible interests. And yet, at some point, they are bound to fail and learn the hard way that they need to stay united and focus on the bigger picture. But, what if The Visionary and his Oracle have already foreseen this Avengers-esque initiative and have an insurance policy? What if they have Kane?

Ad

Ad

Is WWE mad at Paul Heyman? Check the story!

Kane and Seth Rollins have a long history, with both men having been an integral part of The Authority over a decade ago. And while both men did have their tensions, if the WWE Hall of Famer has one final retirement match in him, then, given his star power and stature, The Vision seems to be the perfect storyline for him to become a part of. Given Kane's advanced age and mayoral duties with Knox County, he'd have limited time and could afford very limited risks in the best-case scenario.

Ad

While Glenn Jacobs has maintained that he is retired, one final farewell match would be a treat for fans and the legend himself alike. Once Roman Reigns, LA Knight, CM Punk, and Jey Uso begin to unite, possibly leading up to Survivor Series: WarGames, Seth Rollins and co. could introduce Kane as their backup. Being a part of the multi-man match, his weaknesses and potential damage to the body could be covered quite neatly by some of WWE's most reliable, experienced, and biggest names.

Ad

If Seth Rollins' faction ends up losing the match, he could blame and go after Kane, leading to one final match/angle that gets more heat on the likes of Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed, and it could lead to Kane being vindicated by someone like Roman Reigns, when he finally defeats Seth Rollins at WrestleMania, maybe with Kane even showing up to put the exclamation point on that moment, much like The Undertaker appeared at WrestleMania 40.

Ad

What is WWE Hall of Famer Kane up to these days?

Kane, a three-time world champion in WWE, gradually transitioned to a part-time role in the company post-2016, when he expressed political ambitions regarding running for mayor in Knox County. Soon thereafter, Glenn Jacobs launched his campaign as a Republican, and it became apparent that his time in the squared circle was going to end very soon, with appearances few and far between.

Ad

In 2018, Jacobs was elected as the Republican candidate for the Mayor's Office of Knoxville, Tennessee, and is currently in his second term in office. Despite being elected to office in May 2018, he appeared regularly on TV in the fall that year to build to D-Generation X vs The Brothers of Destruction at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

That match made it quite clear that all four men, including Kane, were way past the time they should have been wrestling, and Kane's only match since has been an appearance in the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble, a match type wherein he holds the records for most appearances (20) and highest total eliminations (46). Kane's other appearances since include when WWE comes to Knoxville or, on occasion, Nashville, and the retirement/Hall of Fame ceremonies for The Undertaker as well as himself.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tathya Sachdev Tathya Sachdev is an undergraduate student majoring in English literature and an aspiring professional snooker player. Before joining Sportskeeda's WWE Trends division, Tathya spent a year as a news writer for eWrestlingNews and Wrestling Headlines and has contributed editorials to various publications.



Tathya got hooked on wrestling during the Road to WrestleMania 34 when there was widespread speculation about a potential John Cena vs The Undertaker match because they had always been the two most popular stars amongst the casual viewing audience in the country. The buildup to their match fueled his curiosity. Despite the brief match, he began exploring wrestling through Sportskeeda during this time, which led him to become passionate about the industry.



CM Punk is a standout figure for Tathya, as he believes the star is a true master of blending fiction and reality in wrestling. Among a whole lot of things about CM Punk, he also resonates with Punk's mantra: "I'm straight edge, and straight edge means I'm better than you."



Tathya interviewed wrestling stars such as Gunther and Drew McIntyre at the WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 in Hyderabad. Know More

Why re-signing Brock Lesnar was a mistake - Watch Here!