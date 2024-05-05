Former champ dethrones Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns destroys the 'Shield' & more- 4 early predictions for WrestleMania 41 

WWE has announced the dates and venue of WrestleMania 41. The Showcase of The Immortals is slated to emanate live from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 19th and 20th next year.

While the event is still nearly one year away, the recent announcement has led to fans speculating about the premium live event. Hence, to feed into the widespread curiosity it doesn't hurt to look at some early predictions for the extravaganza.

On that note, here are four early predictions for WrestleMania 41.

#4. Brock Lesnar collides with Bobby Lashley

While WWE had seemingly distanced itself from Brock Lesnar after he was named in the Janet Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon, the recent reports have it that the company is planning to bring Brock back. Hence, The Beast's WWE return could be on the cards sooner rather than later.

On another note, Lesnar has a score to settle with Bobby Lashley. The duo was involved in a program that came to an abrupt halt at Elimination Chamber 2023, where Bobby Lashley picked up a win via disqualification after Lesnar low blowed him. While a potential rematch between the duo was rumored for later, it never saw the light of the day.

Nonetheless, the company could book the duo's grudge match more than a year later at WrestleMania 41.

#3. CM Punk defeats Drew McIntyre to become the new World Heavyweight Champion

While Damian Priest is the current World Heavyweight Champion, WrestleMania 41 is still some time away. It wouldn't be surprising if WWE has Drew McIntyre acquire the gold before 'Mania 2025, probably at SummerSlam 2024, and delay his rumored match against CM Punk until The Show of Shows.

If that is indeed the case, the company could give CM Punk a Cody Rhodes-esque build leading upto The Show of Shows 2025. Punk could realize his WrestleMania dream by potentially usurping Drew McIntyre in the main event next year.

#2. Roman Reigns destroys Cody Rhodes' 'Shield'

Seth Rollins played a big role in Cody Rhodes' triumph over Roman Reigns. The Architect acted as The American Nightmare's 'Shield', putting himself in harm's way to ensure Cody's victory.

Given that, Roman Reigns could return with revenge on his mind. The Tribal Chief could set his sights on The Visionary, leading to a potential WrestleMania clash.

If that is indeed the case, the odds of Reigns demolishing Seth Rollins can't be ruled out.

#1. Gunther dethrones Cody Rhodes

While Gunther may have dropped his Intercontinental Title, fans should expect WWE to push him into the main event scene before long.

The company could have him gain some momentum in the coming months by securing some big wins under his belt. Following that, The Ring General could potentially win the Royal Rumble next year before dethroning Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 41.