Former champion to be added to championship bout, fight new partner - 5 things Sheamus could do at the WWE Royal Rumble

The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble event is quickly approaching and fans couldn't be more excited. The Royal Rumble is often regarded as the second most exciting Premium Live Event of the year, behind only WrestleMania.

This year's Royal Rumble event will take place in San Antonio, Texas. The show will be held in the Alamodome, which was also home to the 1997 Royal Rumble. A major arena for a huge show will lead to an incredible atmosphere.

Many stars are already booked for the big-time show. Names such as Bianca Belair, Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Gunther, and even Cody Rhodes are set to appear. Surprisingly, Sheamus is not yet booked for the big event.

While the former WWE Champion will surely appear on the show, fans just aren't yet privy to how. Will he be involved in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match? Could he pursue a WWE Championship of some kind? What will Sheamus do at the Royal Rumble?

Below are five things Sheamus could do at the WWE Royal Rumble.

#5. The Banger Bros could challenge The Usos for tag team gold

The Banger Bros are one of the newest tag teams on the scene. While Drew McIntyre and Sheamus have been long-time friends, the two haven't been an official tag team in WWE until recently.

The pair found immediate momentum as a duo, especially with Ridge Holland and Butch by their side. They even challenged Jimmy & Jey Uso for the Undisputed RAW & SmackDown Tag Team Titles, only coming up short due to The Bloodline's cheating. While the two were cheated out of a win, they could end up challenging the twins again.

McIntyre & Sheamus are set to be part of the SmackDown Tag Team Championship Tournament. While brackets aren't yet available, there's a chance that the winning team will fight for the belts at the WWE Royal Rumble event. If so, Drew and Sheamus could win gold on a major stage.

#4. Sheamus could enter the Men's Royal Rumble Match

The Royal Rumble is one of the most exciting events of the year across all of pro wrestling. While it is notable for many reasons, including marking the start of the Road to WrestleMania, the signature match of the event is truly what generates the most buzz.

The 30-person Royal Rumble Match is arguably the most exciting gimmick match in pro wrestling history. There's typically just one per year, with that number doubling with the introduction of the Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Sheamus could potentially be in the Men's Royal Rumble Match. The bout may end up closing the epic event and many fans are hoping for appearances by big stars such as The Rock, Steve Austin, or John Cena. Whether stars of that magnitude appear or not, somebody like Sheamus would undoubtedly make the bout more exciting.

#3. He could be added to the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match

The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble event will feature two thirty-person Royal Rumble Matches, but another major bout will be taking place at the epic event. The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns is set to defend his coveted Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens.

The rivalry between Owens and Reigns has been a fierce one dating back to the 2021 Royal Rumble event. Now at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, the two talented stars are set to clash in a big one-on-one match. That could change, however.

There's a chance that The Celtic Warrior could be added to the bout, turning it into a Triple Threat Match. The former World Heavyweight Champion would love a chance to dethrone Reigns and win the two world titles. Sheamus probably wouldn't mind kicking Kevin in the face to do it. While this bout being changed appears unlikely to happen, it certainly isn't impossible.

#2. Sheamus could have a rematch with Gunther

Gunther is one of the most impressive champions in pro wrestling today. Total time as a champion notwithstanding, it could be argued that he's the most dominant titleholder in pro wrestling not named Roman Reigns.

He first won the Intercontinental Championship last year and has gone on to defend the belt successfully against the likes of Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, Braun Strowman, and Rey Mysterio. He also managed to defeat Sheamus, although their second battle had a contested and controversial finish.

Sheamus surely wants a rematch for one of the only belts he's yet to hold in the company. Given that Gunther just managed to defeat Braun Strowman, he'll need a new challenger. The Celtic Warrior could be exactly that. Will Sheamus finally win the big one if the two clash?

#1. He and Drew McIntyre could end up fighting

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus have a unique relationship and bond. They came up through the British and European wrestling scene together in the 2000s prior to signing with WWE. They've both managed to become top stars in World Wrestling Entertainment.

The two have engaged in some brutal fights, beating each other senseless as their friendship fell apart. They have made up now, but their renewed friendship has some question marks. It appears that every time they talk, there's an underlying animosity.

The two are quite physical with each other, almost chopping each other when giving a pat on the chest, back, or shoulder. If there is underlying animosity, it could lead to another bout between them, possibly at the WWE Royal Rumble.

