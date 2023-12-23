Former champion already surprisingly cheered by fans, creepy stalker - 4 WWE NXT stars who must turn babyface in 2024

WWE is the biggest professional wrestling promotion in the entire world. It currently consists of three full-time brands, two of which tour every week and the third tours slightly less frequently. These three brands are RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.

RAW is the longest-running of the trio of brands in the Stamford-based company, while SmackDown is the biggest of the three. NXT is the most recent, having only just begun back in 2010 and then became a developmental brand in 2012.

Currently, NXT is on a bit of a hot streak. The show reinvented itself and became the white & gold brand. It features some of the best young stars with occasional appearances from main roster performers. Many people would argue that NXT has one of the best rosters in all of professional wrestling.

Still, just because the NXT roster is great does not mean it cannot undergo some changes to potentially spice things up. One thing Shawn Michaels and the creative team can do is have select heels turn babyface to help add to the depth of the roster. This article will look at four stars who can do exactly that.

Below are four WWE NXT Superstars who must turn babyface in 2024.

#4. Baron Corbin has often received cheers from WWE NXT crowds

Baron Corbin is an underrated pro wrestler. He started his career in NXT but later moved to the main roster where he won the WWE United States Championship, the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, the King of the Ring, and beyond.

The former United States Champion was recently in the main event of a major WWE PLE. He challenged Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Championship in the main event of Deadline 2023 but ultimately failed to dethrone the champion.

It remains unclear what Corbin's direction will be moving forward. A smart move may be to have him turn babyface. He receives a mixed reaction in NXT and sometimes even cheers over his opponents for basically the first time in his career. It may finally be time to run with it.

#3. Tatum Paxley could team up with Lyra Valkyria

Tatum Paxley

Tatum Paxley is one of the brightest prospects on WWE NXT television. She was, at one point, hanging around the Diamond Mine but went off on her own. Since then, she has become progressively creepier.

The talented Paxley has recently been seen acting quite bizarrely on WWE television. She has some kind of obsession with the NXT Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria. Tatum is often seen watching Lyra in the background and even recently replaced a picture she had with Becky Lynch. Tatum put her own picture next to Valkyria.

While many suspect Tatum and Lyra will end up feuding, a twist could occur. Lyra and Tatum could become friends who can eventually team up together. Who knows, they could even potentially challenge for the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles. All it would take is for Tatum to turn babyface.

#2. Lash Legend is growing popular on social media

Lash Legend is an incredibly talented wrestler. She began her athletic career as a Basketball player but later joined WWE through NXT. While she had a rough start to her time on television, Lash has truly become one of the most interesting stars to follow.

The powerful Legend is part of one of the most entertaining stables in all of WWE. She, alongside Jakara Jackson, Noam Dar, and Oro Mensah, represents The Meta-Four. The heel stable is over the top yet incredibly fun to watch.

Recently, Lash has been taking the internet by storm. Her performances in big-time matches with the Alpha Academy and at Deadline have earned her brand-new fans. As a result, a babyface turn feels very possible. A popular powerhouse slamming women around could be incredibly fun.

#1. Dijak is tremendous in any role

Dijak on NXT

Dijak is an incredible athlete. Despite being one of the biggest men in all of NXT, the former WWE main roster performer also happens to be one of the most athletic stars. He can do just about everything there is to do inside of a wrestling ring.

Recently, Dijak has been engaged in a blood feud with Eddy Thorpe. He has embarrassed, belittled, and assaulted Thorpe on more than one occasion. Thorpe has returned the favor, bloodying Dijak up and even costing him a win at NXT Deadline.

While the two rivals intend to finish their feud up in an NXT Underground Match, it remains unclear what will be next for Dijak afterward. Given how talented he is, a babyface turn is not out of the question. In fact, Dijak was a babyface the last time he was on the brand. Could he revisit his previous role? Only time will tell.

