Former champion to anoint Jacob Fatu as the Tribal Wolf on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

The last few weeks have been big for Jacob Fatu. In the absence of Solo Sikoa, he has taken up the role of leading the New Bloodline. Together, both he and Tama Tonga have caused havoc on WWE SmackDown. With that in mind, a former champion could anoint The Samoan Werewolf as the new Tribal Chief this week.

The former champion in question is none other than the superstar Jacob Fatu has been covering for, Solo Sikoa. The former North American Champion hasn't been himself since losing the Ula Fala. He no-showed the first episode of SmackDown after RAW's premiere on Netflix and didn't even speak a word last week upon his return.

Taking all this into consideration, perhaps Solo Sikoa will give up his position as Tribal Chief of the New Bloodline. What's more, he may hand it over to Jacob Fatu. After all, WWE has started selling t-shirts in its shop, now promoting him as the "Tribal Wolf." Perhaps that is also a sign that a shift in leadership is on the horizon.

Of course, at the end of the day, this is all just speculation. There is no telling what the future holds when it comes to the leadership of the New Bloodline.

Jacob Fatu is set to take on Braun Strowman at Saturday Night's Main Event

This weekend is bound to be a busy one for Jacob Fatu. The 32-year-old will likely make his presence felt tonight on SmackDown, but that's not all. He is also penciled in for an appearance at Saturday Night's Main Event.

The show's second edition since its return will be held at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. The event will feature some of WWE's most monstrous talents, with the Samoan Werewolf all set to be pitted against The Monster Among Men, Braun Strowman.

Strowman got on Fatu's bad side last week after he interfered in a beatdown the latter was giving LA Knight. Now, the two will settle the score this Saturday. It will be interesting to see how things unfold in their match.

