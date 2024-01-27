Former champion to appear on WWE television after 174 days and help Bobby Lashley at Royal Rumble? Exploring the possibility

On WWE SmackDown, Bobby Lashley has not been having the best of times. Despite receiving love from fans, Lashley and The Street Profits have been under constant threat from Karrion Kross and his new faction. On the blue brand's latest episode, Lashley and company once again fell short to Kross and his team.

Originally, both factions were scheduled to face off on Friday night. However, Kross and his faction greeted Lashley from a distance and sent Scarlett Bordeaux into the ring instead. Later, when Lashley rushed to attack Kross, he was attacked by Scarlett ,which led to Kross and AOP dominating the segment.

Hence, there is a chance that after everything that transpired, Bobby Lashley might realize he needs a manager to carry out things more effectively. This is where Lashley's former ally MVP could come into play. MVP could make an appearance at Royal Rumble and become a manager to Lashley and his crew on WWE SmackDown.

If WWE does make MVP the manager for Bobby Lashley and his faction, then the former would be making his first appearance on WWE programming since SummerSlam 2023. It will be interesting to see how WWE continues this rivalry.

Bobby Lashley recently spoke about the possibility of Bianca Belair joining his faction

While Karrion Kross, Authors of Pain, and Paul Ellering are dangerous men on their own, the presence of Scarlett Bordeaux gives their faction an advantage. Hence, to counter the same, Bobby Lashley will have to ensure he adds a female superstar to his faction.

Recently, Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling asked Lashley if Montez Ford's wife Bianca Belair could join his faction. To this, The All Mighty had a very interesting answer. The 47-year-old said:

"I don't even know if they know each other's phone number [laughs]. I don't know, man. I think that we definitely need to get [into a feud with] Judgment Day. That's definitely on our radar. Of course, without a shadow of a doubt. That would be interesting." [8:09 – 8:26]

Check out what Lashley said about Bianca Belair joining his faction in the video below:

While Bobby Lashley did not reveal much about the possibility of Belair joining his faction, the latter overall would be a great addition. Not only does she have the experience to counter Scarlett, but her chemistry with Montez Ford is something that could benefit the faction.

