Bobby Lashley on whether Bianca Belair could join his WWE faction with Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford (Exclusive)

Bobby Lashley recently addressed whether a female WWE star like Bianca Belair could align with himself and The Street Profits.

In July 2023, Lashley formed a new alliance with Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford on SmackDown. Former Hit Row member B-Fab began appearing in segments with The All Mighty in late 2023. However, she has not yet officially joined the group.

Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta asked Lashley whether Ford's wife, Belair, could be added to the stable, prompting an interesting response:

"I don't even know if they know each other's phone number [laughs]. I don't know, man. I think that we definitely need to get [into a feud with] Judgment Day. That's definitely on our radar. Of course, without a shadow of a doubt. That would be interesting." [8:09 – 8:26]

The Judgment Day consists of Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

Bobby Lashley thinks his group needs one more member

While Rhea Ripley represents The Judgment Day on RAW, Scarlett and Zelina Vega are members of The Final Testament and the LWO, respectively, on SmackDown. Another female star, Michin, is part of a faction on the blue brand alongside AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows.

With so many groups on WWE television these days, Bobby Lashley is open to the idea of adding a new member to his faction with The Street Profits:

"There's a lot of females. I had this discussion with somebody before. Our women's wrestling is incredible. We're six, seven women deep, as far as world champions, and all of them are incredible, so anyone we get from the women's division, whether it be a former world champion or somebody ready to crack that code and get up to that top five, top four position, either way, it's gonna be a really cool deal." [8:27 – 8:57]

Lashley further explained why he would like a female wrestler in his group:

"We need some. Everybody else kinda has their women wrestler on their side. Mia Yim, she's over there [with AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows], Michin. Everybody has someone, so if we had someone, we'd just make it stronger." [8:57 – 9:10]

In the same interview, the two-time WWE Champion dropped a hint about potentially facing Roman Reigns in a title match.

Who would you like to join Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits' faction? Let us know in the comments section below.

