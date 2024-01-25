How Bobby Lashley reacted to CM Punk's WWE return (Exclusive)

Bobby Lashley recently gave his honest thoughts on CM Punk returning to WWE after almost a decade away from the company.

On November 25, 2023, Punk surprisingly appeared at the end of Survivor Series: WarGames in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois. The 45-year-old will make his televised in-ring return this weekend as a participant in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble. Lashley is also set to compete in the 30-man match.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Lashley revealed how he reacted to Punk's comeback:

"I was like, oh, that's cool. You know, I know CM Punk. I don't know him really well. I always make my opinion on someone based on my interaction with them and ever since I've known CM Punk, every time I've talked to him, I've always had positive conversation, everything like that. Nothing negative. What if he said something behind my back to someone else? I don't know about this. I don't know. I don't go into those kind of dramas." [1:21 – 1:56]

Bobby Lashley and CM Punk's brief WWE history

This weekend, Bobby Lashley and CM Punk will compete in the same match for the first time in more than 17 years.

The veteran wrestlers' only previous televised in-ring encounter against each other took place at ECW December to Dismember 2006. The show ended with Lashley defeating Punk, Big Show, Hardcore Holly, Rob Van Dam, and Test in an ECW World Heavyweight Championship Elimination Chamber match.

December to Dismember 2006 is widely viewed as one of the most disappointing WWE-produced shows in history. Paul Heyman, an ECW creative team member at the time, wanted Punk to win the Elimination Chamber match. However, WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon allegedly insisted on Lashley winning instead.

