Former champion betrayed by partner, IMPACT star - 5 Ruthless Aggression Era stars that could return to WWE in 2023

WWE is the biggest professional wrestling company in history. While other promotions have risen up at various points and went on to do incredible business, none have had the global footprint of World Wrestling Entertainment.

The promotion has been in existence in various forms since January 7th, 1953. WWE has undergone several name changes over the next 70 years, and naturally, the company has shifted tonally. The various eras often develop nicknames, with the Attitude Era likely being the most recognizable.

One of the more fondly remembered eras is the Ruthless Aggression era. The period is often listed as being from 2002 to 2008, although these timelines are never official. Numerous stars competed in the company during this period, some getting their start and others winding down.

This article will look at five stars from the Ruthless Aggression Era who could potentially return to the company full-time this year. This includes a popular star of the era who recently made a special appearance, a top IMPACT star, and a handful of others.

Below are five Ruthless Aggression Era stars that could return to WWE in 2023.

#5. Carlito had an epic appearance at WWE Backlash

Carlito is a popular former WWE Superstar. He first signed with the company in 2003 and joined the main roster in 2004 where he immediately defeated John Cena for the United States Championship. He went on to hold the Intercontinental Title and tag team gold in the years following.

The second-generation superstar has made a handful of appearances on WWE programming in recent years. He was a surprise in the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match and competed on RAW the next day. His most recent return came at Backlash where he helped Bad Bunny and joined the Latino World Order.

His big return received a monstrous ovation from the audience, so it would be logical for him to have a full-time role moving forward. Given that he's already linked to the LWO, Carlito could return on SmackDown and work with the stable moving forward.

#4. Melina is a former champion

Melina is a WWE legend. She first signed a developmental deal with the promotion in 2004 and went on to debut on SmackDown the following year. During her tenure with the company, Melina became a three-time women's champion and a two-time Divas champion.

The former champion and manager last competed in a WWE ring in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble Match. While she only lasted for around a minute or less, she received a lot of love online from fans.

At 44 years old, Melina could still be a major factor in World Wrestling Entertainment. A return on RAW, possibly forming a tag team or leading a stable, could be the best way to utilize the legendary former champion.

#3. Chris Masters has been campaigning for a return

Chris Masters is a key character when it comes to the Ruthless Aggression Era. He signed with WWE in 2003 and joined the main roster in 2005. He was pushed right in the middle of the era, but ultimately never held a title.

The Masterpiece hasn't been seen in a WWE ring in years. His last match with the company was on August 4th, 2011. He has since gone on to compete in both IMPACT Wrestling and the National Wrestling Alliance.

The talented star is only 40, relatively young despite joining developmental two decades ago. He's actively campaigned for a return, indicating that he'd love to be back in action. Could he make a splash on Monday Night RAW or even NXT? Perhaps he could return alongside Carlito to reform their tag team?

#2. Mickie James could leave IMPACT Wrestling

Mickie James is one of the best female stars from the Ruthless Aggression era. She first joined WWE in 2003 and went on to hold six titles during her stay with the promotion. Mickie went on to compete for TNA Wrestling.

The former champion was part of WWE again from 2016 to 2021. Her exit created a stir online thanks to a former employee's poor treatment of James. Thankfully, she mended fences and returned in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

James is currently rehabbing an injury while working for IMPACT Wrestling. Despite her obligations, a big-time return could be exciting, as there's no better place for her to wind down her career than in World Wrestling Entertainment. A high profile bout with Rhea Ripley before moving to commentery or production would be logical.

#1. John Morrison still needs revenge on The Miz

John Morrison is a decorated athlete. The former WWE star managed to capture 10 titles during his time in World Wrestling Entertainment. He's a six-time tag team champion, a three-time Intercontinental Champion, and a former ECW Champion.

Just as with Mickie, Morrison had a second run with the promotion. He returned in 2019 and remained with the company until he was released in 2019. He has since regularly wrestled and has even competed successfully in celebrity boxing.

Prior to being released in 2021, John Morrison was shockingly betrayed by The Miz on RAW. The two never had a feud thanks to The Miz leaving for Dancing With The Stars and Morrison's subsequent release. If John is re-signed, he and The A-Lister coul finally feud properly.

