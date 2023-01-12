Ex-WWE star explains why he hopes to return at the first Royal Rumble under Triple H

Triple H has a lot of decisions to make ahead of his first Royal Rumble as WWE's Chief Content Officer. Chris Adonis, aka Chris Masters, is one of many former superstars who hopes to feature in the men's match this year.

Masters appeared on WWE's main roster between 2005-2007 and 2009-2011. The 40-year-old has been outspoken about wanting a spot in the 30-man bout on January 28.

On Chris Van Vliet's Insight podcast, Masters explained that he is not holding out for a full-time WWE return. However, he would like to perform in the Royal Rumble Match for the fifth time:

"Since I've kind of started last year and this year to petition for the Rumble, I don't feel like I'm ever coming back to WWE full-time," Masters said. "For me, it would be great to come back to the Rumble to sort of make amends with certain people within the company, but also to show the WWE Universe the polished performer that I've become."

Masters believes he is a better in-ring competitor now than during his time in WWE. He currently wrestles for various promotions around the world, including the NWA.

Chris Masters wants fans to enjoy a Royal Rumble moment

The Royal Rumble usually features a handful of surprise entrants. Bad Bunny, Brock Lesnar, and Shane McMahon were among the unexpected participants in the men's match last year.

Chris Masters also spoke about his desire to confront Bobby Lashley, possibly in the Royal Rumble Match. The All Mighty's Hurt Lock submission move was known as The Master Lock when Masters used it at the start of his career.

The former WWE Superstar thinks fans will react positively if he returns for the first time in over 11 years:

"The biggest thing being about that, 'Oh s**t,' moment, of having that moment of me coming down the aisle and having some guy sitting next to his buddy, slapping his chest, like, 'Oh my God, Hurt Lock-Master Lock! It's gonna happen!' That's what it's about. It's really not out of a place of selfishness or, 'Let's have a Chris Masters comeback full-time,' but for all those reasons it would be awesome."

Masters has not competed in a WWE match since losing to Jack Swagger on the August 4, 2011, episode of Superstars.

